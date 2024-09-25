The life-changing power of organ donation: it’s time to talk

As the RCP’s Regent’s Park home is lit up pink in recognition of Organ Donation Week, Caroline Burton, RCP head of UK regions , offers a touching personal perspective on how the decision to donate can provide the gift of life.

In 2014, my mum's life was hanging in the balance. After battling autoimmune hepatitis for over a decade, her health had deteriorated and her only hope was a liver transplant. Without it, she wouldn’t survive. The months leading up to that moment were filled with uncertainty, she spent over 5 months in hospitals, first at The Royal Hospital, Liverpool and later at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham (QEB). At times, she was too unwell to even be considered for a transplant. But thanks to the dedicated healthcare teams and my dad’s unwavering support, she eventually became stable enough for the operation.

On Saturday 2 August 2014, in the early hours, we received the call we had been hoping for. Mum had a few hours to get to the QEB – they had a liver for her. Mum had been given a second chance at life. My parents rushed from Formby, and I drove from London to Birmingham. As we waited for the operation to begin, a flood of emotions filled the room. Relief and gratitude for this opportunity mixed with the profound awareness that another family, somewhere, was enduring their darkest moment. In the midst of their grief, they made the incredibly selfless decision to donate their loved one’s organs, a choice that would save lives, including my mum’s.

That act of generosity gave my mum the gift of life. Without it, she wouldn’t have survived. We later learned that the donor’s decision went on to help not just our family but six others, a testament to the incredible power of organ donation.

For us, that liver transplant gave us more than just time, it gave us irreplaceable moments. Mum lived another six and a half years, during which she watched my son, Charlie, start primary school and cheered him on as he won his football finals. He got to know his Nanny. That extra time together was a gift we cherished deeply. Mum never took a single day for granted, and as a family, we were constantly aware of how precious those years were.

Organ donation doesn’t just save the life of the recipient, it can transform the lives of their loved ones. For us, it gave our family the chance to stay whole a little longer, and we remain forever grateful for that gift.

Now, as we mark the 30th anniversary of the NHS Organ Donation Register, I want to encourage everyone to think about organ donation and, more importantly, talk to your loved ones about your wishes. These conversations are crucial. In the event of a tragedy, your family will be asked to make a decision, and knowing your thoughts can make an unimaginably difficult moment just a little easier. Families are more likely to honour the decision of a loved one who has made their wishes clear, knowing they have respected their wishes without struggling with the weight of uncertainty and guilt.

Every day, someone in the UK dies waiting for a transplant. Right now, more than 7,000 people are on that waiting list. Given the limited number of potential donors, every single donation is incredibly valuable. Each donor can save or significantly improve the lives of multiple people.

In celebration of National Organ Donation Week, the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) is lighting up in pink, symbolising hope and the power of giving life. We’re asking you to take a moment to talk to your loved ones about organ donation. That conversation could change everything, for you, for your family, and for the families of those still waiting.

Organ donation is a true gift – one that brings life, hope, and the opportunity for more time with those we hold dear. Please, have the conversation today. It might just be the most important one you’ll ever have.

It takes just 2 minutes to confirm a decision about organ donation via the NHS website.