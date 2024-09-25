Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong: G20 Government Communicators’ Forum

Remarks by Hon. Kenny Morolong, MP Deputy Minister in The Presidency on the occasion of the G20 Government Communicators’ Forum

Programme Director;

Sou’s Sherpa Ambassador Xolisa Mabhongo

Executives from GCIS, Dirco and BrandSA

All Government Communicators;

Ladies and gentlemen.

Forty-seven years ago today, Steve Bantu Biko’s mortal remains are buried, yet his enduring legacy lives on. As we convene here today, as a forum for communicators of a freely elected Government; we owe Biko and many other freedom fighters a debt in perpetuity.

We convene here as we do, not to device means to stifle debate and silence dissent, as did the Government that murdered Biko. We convene as we do, to find ways properly to propagate and disseminate information that empowers all our people, effectively to participate in the life of our nation.

Programme Director,

I am certain that, as seasoned communicators you know or ought to know that our foreign policy is an extension of our domestic policy. Certainly you know or ought to know that Ubuntu is the organising philosophy of our policies both domestic and foreign. Attendant to this central organising philosophy, is a task to construct a society based on principles of human solidarity etched on the respect for human rights, rule of law and the abiding pursuit for economic and social progress for all. These are the principles which guide both our domestic and foreign policy actions.

In this regard, we have sought to participate, support and in other instances lead efforts for the respect of international law, promotion of multilateralism and peaceful settlement of disputes. In spite of our size and probably because of it, we have waged and won titanic battles for normative and progressive internationalism!

Programme Director,

The G20 is an important multilateral platform which combines to constitute nearly 60% of the global population, 80% of global GDP and 75% of global exports. Thus, the G20 is a preeminent forum on whose stage, global economic cooperation is facilitated.

At the G20, South Africa will continue to champion the development of the Global South and in particular drive an inclusive development agenda for Africa. Throughout our membership of the G20, we have striven to firmly place the African concerns and interests on the agenda of this preeminent global forum. We have highlighted how global policy initiatives continue to push Africa to the periphery of global affairs and agitated for the promotion of egalitarian norms that benefit humanity and not just a few.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Constructing a normative and strong multilateral system, is a vitally important lever of our foreign policy and action. Thus, achieving this requires a consistent and concerted effort to build consensus among a wide variety of global players. The G20 provides such a platform to build consensus around many issues of global importance.

Global economic governance, which most often determines who among the peoples of the world suffer from chronic hunger and who derives obscene profits from such a contradiction, is determinately an issue for which consensus ought to be sought. Thus, issuing out of the successive G20 summits and even more pointedly during and after South Africa’s Presidency, this must be resolved and implemented especially by the global powers.

Programme Director,

We convene here today to discuss the importance of setting a communications agenda for our Presidency of G20. Attendant to such an agenda thus set, actionable tasks for the system of government communication should and must issue.

It follows therefore, that a properly engaged Government Communications Forum ought to be driven by a set of goals to secure a robust participation.

We have neither the desire nor the intention to pontificate decrees to an otherwise astute audience such as yourselves on what these set of goals ought to be. We however, hope for your indulgence to share our views on what should and must constitute important goals that ought to somehow centre the debate in this GCF.

These goals are:

1. G20 principles, structure and advantages: key among the features of our communication agenda ought to be a firm, purposive and educational answer to these questions:

1.1. What is this G20?

1.2. What are its organising principles?

1.3. How is it structured?

1.4. What its advantages in relation to Africa and our National Interest broadly?

2. South Africa’s G20 Presidency: As South Africa takes the presidium to preside over this preeminent global forum. We need to develop a message sheet that explains the importance of this position and the responsibility that attach to it. The GCF to attain a goal of popularising our participation and Presidency of G20. To involve young people in understanding the advantages of South Africa's Presidency of the G20 and the benefits of hosting the G20 Summit;

3. G20 Stakeholder Relations: Conversations between internal stakeholders within Government, between Government and social partners and among civil society are important. These conversations should of necessity be geared towards positioning our Nation Brand as a globally competitive and receptive nation brand.

Create Social Agenda: In this regard, our communications effort should showcase South Africa's position and accomplishments in the G20. We must highlight our leadership and beneficial contributions to both the continent and the African Union.

We must do all these in order to leave no one behind and garner mass backing for South Africa's leadership of the G20. We must use as much of our own platforms to propagate important messages in this regard. We must also seek to obtain positive media attention and encourage public involvement in G20 activities and sectoral gatherings.

Programme Director,

We must consistently communicate our foreign policy position that firmly places the development of Africa on a high pedestal. Equally we should and must explain that attaining Africa’s development is vitally important for the attainment of our National Interest.

South Africa has been a vociferous campaigner for international action to eliminate illicit financial flows in many of the multilateral fora, including G20.

We have campaigned for the reforms in international taxation, to ensure that multinationals pay fair taxes and do not participate in Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS). Over the past 3 years, the Presidency of G20 has been taken by emerging economy countries. Thus, the important issue of poverty and hunger has been placed on the agenda of G20. South Africa, will continue to pursue the strengthening of regional integration. To this end, the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) provides an important platform towards the achievement of continental economic integration.

Colleagues,

In our communication with the public, we must demonstrate how all of these efforts are leading to the realisation of equitable international trade based on international rules, accommodating interests of emerging economies.

Of importance to us as communicators is to disseminate empowering information to the public in relation to these and many other resolutions that issue out of successive G20 summits. To illustrate, how these practically change the lives of many whose hopes are pinned on the implementation of all these resolutions.

Programme Director,

As we take the presidium for 2025, succeeding Brazil as G20 President, many of these issues would have not dissipated. Consequently, the question which we will consistently field is: Of what importance is this G20 to us as Africans and the poor of the world?

We therefore need to track the implementation of G20 resolutions, successfully to answer this question. Therefore in part, the message sheet to which we earlier referred, has to include these changes that have been achieved.

If we fail to do so, we will not be able to secure the social agenda to which we earlier referred.

We wish you successful deliberations and will await the resolutions that will issue out of this important forum.

Ke helela gone ha!