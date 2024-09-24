When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 24, 2024 FDA Publish Date: September 25, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Almonds and Cashews Company Name: Tropical Nut & Fruit d.b.a. Truly Good Foods Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Trail Mix with peanuts, pretzels, and crackers.

Company Announcement

CHARLOTTE, NC – September 24, 2024 - Truly Good Foods is recalling its 3.25-ounce packages of Grabeez The Big Cheese Snack Mix cups with a Best Before 041625 because they contain undeclared almonds and cashews. People who have allergies or severe sensitivity to almonds and cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled product was distributed to distribution centers in FL, GA, MD and TX and retail locations in: DC, FL, IL, MN, NC, SC, TN, and VA from 8/23/2024 – 09/19/2024.

The product, Gabeez The Big Cheese Snack Mix is packaged in a 3.25-ounce, clear plastic container with a green label, UPC 0 94184 00439 8 and a Best Before date of 04/16/25 stamped on the bottom.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated on September 23, 2024 after a customer noticed an incorrect cup. The firm discovered that the tree nut-containing product was distributed in mislabeled packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds and cashews. The product inside the cup could be Healthy Trails Mix which contains raisins, sunflower seeds, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and cashews.

Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Customers who have purchased 3.25-ounce packages of the Grabeez The Big Cheese Snack Mix cups with Best Before 041625 are urged to dispose of the product and can submit for a full refund at www.trulygoodfoods.com/grabeezrecall/. Customers with questions may contact the company at marketing@trulygoodfoods.com or 704-602-0610 Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.