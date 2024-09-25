Rise Above: The New Beacon of Hope book, by Les Brown, Stephen Rue & Other Experts

FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed motivational speaker and author Les Brown proudly announces collaboration with Stephen Rue and other experts to present his latest work, "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown’s Wisdom." Launching at the end of summer, this impactful guide is packed with actionable advice and practical examples designed to produce tangible results for readers seeking success in their careers and personal lives."Rise Above" stands out as a comprehensive resource, arming readers with tried-and-true strategies to navigate life's challenges. Drawing from Brown's extensive experience and input from some of the world’s top thought leaders like Rue, this book offers clear, practical steps that can be put into practice immediately for lasting success.Brown’s previous books, including "Live Your Dreams" and "It’s Not Over Until You Win," have inspired millions worldwide. His body of work continues to provide motivation and valuable insight, making him one of the most respected voices in the field of self-improvement.The authors’ journeys from humble beginnings to becoming globally recognized personalities serve as a powerful reminder of the strength found in persistence and a positive mindset.With "Rise Above," Les Brown collaborates with several of his loyal followers, like Stephen Rue, to address common struggles, ensuring that readers will connect deeply with the personal stories and insights shared in each chapter.Other notable contributors include:Rudy MawerJ Thomas SmithMiranda WalkerJustin DayRev Dr Manuel A. HowardJerry GibsonBarry CryanWanda Muir OliverStephen RueBeth FischerNaima SpencerDr TayoDr Rosemarie RuteckiDr Michelle SandsAnticipation is building for the release of "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown’s Wisdom," available on Amazon this Fall.Readers are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for a journey of transformation and empowerment!Follow us on social media for the latest updates, exclusive content, and inspirational messages from Les Brown, Stephen Rue, and the other co-authors!Facebook: Les Brown Official X: @LesBrown77 Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information about "Rise Above" and to pre-order your copy, visit Amazon today About Les Brown and Stephen RueLes Brown is a world-renowned motivational speaker, author, and former politician. He has inspired millions with his powerful messages of hope and determination, empowering people to rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness. Brown's dynamic speaking style and profound wisdom continue to make a significant impact globally.Stephen Rue is more than just an accomplished lawyer, licensed in multiple states - with an MBA, leadership training from Harvard Law School, and his present doctorate work on leadership - he is a testament to his dedication to excellence. Yet, Stephen's life purpose resonates in his heartfelt commitment to personal growth and helping others. Certified as a trauma recovery life coach from Louisiana State University, Stephen draws from his triumphs over personal adversities. Voted the "Best Attorney" in New Orleans, he's also been a Mardi Gras King, showing his exuberant zest for life. Beyond the courtroom, Stephen expresses himself as an author, artist, and sculptor. Rue's life purpose is to uplift others by helping them overcome personal obstacles and embrace the person that they are capable of becoming. Stephen Rue remains a beacon of hope and inspiration, ever passionate about uplifting those around him.

