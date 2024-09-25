KAMLESH CHAUHAN (GAURI)’S CONTEMPORARY ROMANCE NOVEL MAKES IT DEBUT IN FRANKFURT AND TORONTO’S LITERARY SCENE

Seven Stairways: Part II by Kamlesh Chauhan (Gauri)

“Seven Stairways: Part II” explores topics of love and redemption at the Frankfurt Book Fair and The Word On The Street Toronto.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Kamlesh Chauhan (Gauri) is excited to showcase her contemporary romance novel, “Seven Stairways: Part II”, at two major literary events this fall. Published in 2018, “Seven Stairways: Part II” will make its debut at The Maple Staple Bookstore’s booth during both the Frankfurt Book Fair and The Word On The Street Festival. This marks a significant opportunity for readers to experience the poignant conclusion of Chauhan’s spellbinding romantic saga.“Seven Stairways: Part II” follows the captivating journey of Rajeshwari, a woman who, despite a fulfilling forty-year marriage, is haunted by unresolved emotions tied to her childhood sweetheart, Rochak. As Rajeshwari embarks on a quest for inner peace and seeks to revisit the origins of her emotional turmoil, the novel offers a deeply moving exploration of love, loss, and redemption.The novel will be featured at The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival at Queen’s Park Circle on September 28 and 29, 2024. As Canada’s largest celebration of literacy and writing, this two-day event boasts a vibrant marketplace with over 100 exhibitors, engaging author readings, and various literary activities. Visitors can find The Maple Staple Bookstore’s booth in Zone B, near Stage B, where “Seven Stairways: Part II” will be prominently displayed.Following this, “Seven Stairways: Part II” will be presented at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair, the world’s largest and most prestigious book fair, held from October 16 to 20, 2024, at Messe Frankfurt. This renowned event attracts literary professionals, publishers, and readers from around the globe. Attendees can explore Chauhan’s novel at The Maple Staple Bookstore’s booth in Hall 5.1, C35.Kamlesh Chauhan (Gauri) is a multifaceted talent whose diverse skills span writing, music, and marketing. Blessed with a passion for storytelling, she has ventured into writing novels, articles, and songs, focusing on themes of love, personal growth, and humanitarian issues. Her creative endeavors are complemented by her expertise in marketing, where she excels in promoting her company's brand while continuously seeking to master new techniques and strategies. She is also the author of “Across The Seven Seas” and “Deception of the Seven Sacred Vows”.For readers interested in exploring “Seven Stairways: Part II”, the book is available for purchase on Amazon and through other leading online bookstores.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

