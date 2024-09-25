A Day With Maine Teacher of the Year Finalist Emilie Throckmorton and Her Bangor High School Community

Walking into Dr. Emilie Throckmorton’s classroom, one is immediately transported to another world. The tall, almost floor to ceiling window frames a small forest of trees, while the marked absence of fluorescent lighting creates a coffee shop ambiance in the room. Art and artifacts line the walls from evidence of travel to student created masterpieces, making it clear that students are always first in this educator’s realm. Students are working collaboratively and obviously have established norms that make such a task equally rewarding for each teenager. Every learning style and preference has been considered, with students expressing themselves with answers shared via everything from dry erase boards to a simple thumbs up. Everyone has a voice, and no one seems afraid to use theirs. When giving instructions to the class on one assignment, Dr. Throckmorton exclaims, “Be creative! Be outlandish!”

Penobscot County’s 2024 Teacher of the Year Emilie Throckmorton is also one of four Maine Teacher of the Year Finalists. During a recent visit, Dr. Throckmorton showcased her passion for English education, and four different panels of stakeholders gathered to share their personal experiences with the educator. It was a day full of literature, writing, laughter, and even tears. Everyone present was left with the feeling of gratitude for Dr. Throckmorton’s presence at Bangor High School. Her influence is easy to see across teams and grade levels, showing she is an integral part of Bangor High School’s culture.

Dr. Throckmorton’s colleagues highlighted the many ways she inspires and supports them. They used adjectives like phenomenal, humble, and kind to describe her, with multiple teachers emphasizing the confidence she gives them by how she shows up for them. One of her English department colleagues called her “the penultimate problem solver”, with many of her colleagues nodding in support of the label.

While her many accolades speak for themselves, what stands out the most is that she is a support system for many. One student describes, “It feels like we are more than just a number in the gradebook. She really has the heart of an amazing teacher.”

Many parents and students expressed deep gratitude for the impact Dr. Throckmorton has had on their lives. Countless students have been inspired to finish school when it seemed too hard. She meets students where they were while having high expectations and inspiring them to rise to those expectations.

One student said, “She helped me realize I’m a lot smarter than I think I am.”

Her tireless work as a mentor and graduation coach has given more students access to the magic of Dr. Throckmorton who may not have had the opportunity to have her as a teacher, showcasing the impact a consistent and caring role model can have on students.

Parents and community members came together to share her impact on them as well. From school board members to grandparents, it became quickly apparent that students aren’t her only admirers.

One school board member and parent exclaimed, “She is a life changer.” Another parent shared, “The amount of belonging and connectedness she brings is unsurpassed.”

There wasn’t a dry eye in the room as parent after parent shared how her impact on their families extended beyond academics, ensuring they felt valued and always seen. Her former students have gone on to become educators because of her, and many graduated when others told them it was impossible.

Kindness and inspiration were concepts that swirled around every observation and discussion about Dr. Throckmorton’s craft as an educator. The legacy of success and inclusivity that shines from everything Dr. Throckmorton does is sure to reach far beyond any one family or school year. They described her as a humble, quiet cheerleader for all Bangor High School students, cheering them on to reach their highest potential.

This year’s Maine Teacher of the Year selection process began with more than 500 nominations. Sixteen County Teachers of the Year were announced in May and there are currently four finalists. Learn more about the Maine Teacher of the Year program here.