Azerbaijan: The inspiring journey of Sevda and her family rebuilding their lives





Sevda and her family’s journey has been one of resilience and hope in the face of adversity, and a testament to the necessity of providing coordinated humanitarian support at the right time to aid families affected by armed conflicts and other violence.

The family’s repatriation and reintegration into society was made possible through a collaborative approach adopted by the Azerbaijani government. This included working with local and international organizations to obtain necessary documents, address legal issues and also provide psychosocial support.





In the case of Rasul*, one of Sevda’s children, the immediate provision of healthcare support, including psychological and psychosocial support, was a top priority. As a young child, Rasul had an especially difficult journey. He grew up in appalling conditions while trapped inside the Al-Hol camp, and the dire situation worsened when he lost one of his eyes to a shrapnel injury. This left Rasul deeply traumatized, as he suffered from severe bouts of low self-esteem and social isolation stemming from a fear of being mocked for his physical scars. After being repatriated, a prosthetic eye fitting procedure, supported by the ICRC, turned out to be a significant step in his journey towards social reintegration. As Rasul’s confidence grew, he also began attending school and engaging with his peers without apprehensions and fears. Since 2019, 157 children like Rasul have been repatriated from Syria by Azerbaijan.

Back in her homeland, Sevda also benefited from the ICRC’s micro-economic initiative, under which she received cash grants and was able to start a small business of her own. This helped foster a much-needed sense of stability and self-sufficiency for the family, after years of living in uncertainty.

Happier news was in store for them in 2021, as Sevda’s husband was traced by the ICRC in a detention center in Syria and the family could finally re-establish contact. They have remained in touch ever since and continue to exchange family news through our Red Cross messages (RCM).

Sevda and her family’s story is a powerful reminder of the strength of the human spirit as well as the impact of compassionate humanitarian support for victims of armed conflict, in accordance with international humanitarian law. Guided by the Geneva Conventions, which mark their 75th anniversary this year and continue to remain relevant today, we were able to support Sevda and her family reconnect with their community and rebuild their lives. While the family may still face challenges on the long road to recovery and rehabilitation, their journey will continue with greater hope and the promise of a brighter future.

(*Name changed to protect identity.)