"Rise Above”: The New Book That Will Reignite Your Drive, By Les Brown, Dr Tayo & Other Experts

FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally celebrated motivational speaker and author Les Brown announces a collaboration with Dr Tayo and other expert co-authors to present his latest book, "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown’s Wisdom."Set for release at the end of summer, this groundbreaking book is brimming with practical guidance and real-life examples that offer readers the tools to achieve success in both their personal and professional lives."Rise Above" goes far beyond being just another self-improvement read. It is a complete resource aimed at helping individuals surmount obstacles using proven tactics. Drawing from Les Brown's vast experience and the rich knowledge of leading experts like Dr Tayo, the book provides readers with actionable guidance that can be immediately put into practice to foster success and resilience in any aspect of life.With past bestsellers like "Live Your Dreams" and "It’s Not Over Until You Win," Les Brown has inspired countless individuals across the globe. His ability to share timeless insights has made him a trailblazer in the personal development field, offering powerful motivation that has helped many find their way through challenges.The authors’ rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of the world’s most respected and influential figures in their areas of work is a testament to the power of determination and positivity. Their journeys show that it’s possible to transform adversity into opportunity, no matter how tough the road may be.This latest work, "Rise Above," is a collaborative project born from the real-life experiences of Les Brown’s loyal followers, including Dr Tayo. Recognizing the struggles that many face, the stories from Brown’s coauthors form a book that speaks directly to the needs and aspirations of his followers. This personal touch ensures that each reader will find relatable and actionable advice tailored to their own journey.Other notable contributors include:Rudy MawerJ Thomas SmithMiranda WalkerJustin DayRev Dr Manuel A. HowardJerry GibsonBarry CryanWanda Muir OliverStephen RueBeth FischerNaima SpencerDiana LeslieDr Rosemarie RuteckiDr Michelle SandsAnticipation is building for the release of "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown’s Wisdom," available on Amazonᵀᴹ this FallReaders are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for a journey of transformation and empowerment!Follow us on social media for the latest updates, exclusive content, and inspirational messages from Les Brown, Dr Tayo, and the other co-authors!Facebook: Les Brown Official X: @LesBrown77 Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information about "Rise Above" and to pre-order your copy, visit Amazonᵀᴹ today About Les Brown and Dr. TayoLes Brown is a world-renowned motivational speaker, author, and former politician. He has inspired millions with his powerful messages of hope and determination, empowering people to rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness. Brown's dynamic speaking style and profound wisdom continue to make a significant impact globally.As the founder of "Back to Sassy Inc.," Dr. Tayo turned her personal struggle with exhaustion, sleep challenges, and weight gain into a transformative initiative.With her unique “Synergistic Hormone Balancing Systemᵀᴹ”, a natural, leading-edge & science-backed framework, she supports high-achieving women facing the health and wellness challenges that come with midlife.Her charismatic demeanor in discussing this complex subject has garnered attention from networks like ABCᵀᴹ, CBSᵀᴹ, and NBCᵀᴹ.Dr. Tayo’s innovative approach equips women to reignite their vitality and confidence and be transformed so they fully realize their dreams.

