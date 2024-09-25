Minister Dion George: Climate Symposium and dinner with New York Times

Minister D George (Dr): Climate Symposium and dinner with the New York Times, United States of America

Programme director;

Ladies and gentlemen;

Esteemed guests;

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and its relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in particular its dedicated goal on human settlements (SDG 11, and its relevant targets) that sets out to make cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable, SDG 13 on climate action, and SDG 17 on global partnerships are the most applicable SDGs for today's discussion.

Mindful of the New Urban Agenda that recognizes that urban centres worldwide, especially in developing countries, often have characteristics that make them and their inhabitants especially vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change.

The sixth assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) noted concerns that in urban areas climate change has caused adverse impacts on human health, livelihoods and key infrastructure. This coupled with poorly planned urbanization, has rendered many settlements and populations vulnerable to natural and human-made disasters, disproportionally affecting the poor, women, children, and the elderly.

Cognisant of these circumstances, sustainable construction is becoming increasingly critical in the context of South Africa's unique environmental, economic, and social landscape. As the nation continues to develop, the construction industry must balance the need for infrastructure growth with the imperative to protect the environment and promote social equity. Sustainable construction practices offer a pathway to achieving this balance, providing benefits that extend beyond immediate project outcomes.

In South Africa, where climate change, resource scarcity, and socio-economic disparities are pressing concerns, adopting sustainable construction practices is crucial. These practices can help reduce carbon footprints, conserve natural resources, and create healthier, more resilient communities.

Key Sustainable Construction Practices, which would build resilience:

Green Building Materials - the selection of sustainable building materials is foundational to green construction.

Energy Efficiency - enhancing energy efficiency in buildings is a core aspect of sustainable construction.

Water Conservation - water scarcity is a significant issue in many parts of South Africa.

Waste Reduction and Recycling - construction activities generate a considerable amount of waste; hence sustainable practices aim to minimize waste production and promote recycling and reuse.

Sustainable Site Development - the location and development of construction sites can significantly impact the environment.

Sustainable Construction also offers many opportunities, such as significant economic benefits, including reduced operating costs, increased property values, and job creation. Additionally, the sustainable construction sector can stimulate economic growth by creating new markets and industries.

In the Built Environment, the construction and demolition waste with cement, steel, glass has been identified as one of the waste streams with a potential for circularity, with about 7.8 million tonnes of waste gets generated every year. A circular economy promotes resource efficiency by minimizing waste and maximising material lifecycle, crucial for South Africa's economy.

The environmental benefits of sustainable construction are profound. By reducing energy and water consumption, minimizing waste, and lowering greenhouse gas emissions, sustainable practices contribute to environmental conservation and climate change mitigation.

Sustainable Construction practices promote social equity by improving access to healthy, affordable, and energy-efficient housing. They also support community development by creating local jobs and fostering community engagement.

In South Africa, sustainable construction can play a vital role in addressing housing shortages and improving living conditions for all communities, promoting environmental sustainability and circularity, whilst creating jobs throughout the construction value chain.

I thank you.