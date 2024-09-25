PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

September 25, 2024 Villar seeks to institutionalize tree planting Senator Cynthia A. Villar sponsored a bill which seeks to institutionalize tree planting as a 'civic duty' for all graduating senior high school and college students nationwide. Villar's proposed measure- Senate Bill No. 2834. or the "Tree Planting Legacy of Graduates Act of 2024," under Committee Report No. 330 intends to address environmental challenges, particularly the effects of climate change. It also aims to foster a culture of environmental responsibility among our youth. The chairperson of the Senate committee on environment and natural resources said this measure offers a proactive solution. "Beyond responding to immediate needs, this bill proposes long-term ecological benefits that will serve as a foundation for sustainable development. Central to this initiative are the trees that graduating students will plant--trees that will help restore ecosystems, protect communities, and mitigate the effects of climate change," explained Villar. On the other hand, she said the benefits of trees are far-reaching. "Trees play a vital role in addressing climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide, a major contributor to global warming. They act as natural barriers against floods, stabilize soil, and reduce the risk of landslides, particularly in vulnerable areas," she said. In cities, she said trees help counter the urban heat island effect. Furthermore, trees improve air quality and support biodiversity by providing habitats for various species. The Committee Report, prepared and submitted jointly by the Committees on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, Basic Education, and Finance, is in substitution of Senate Bill No. 1538 authored by Senator Ramon Revilla, Senate Bill No. 2228 which she authored, and Senate Bill No. 2691 authored by Senator Raffy Tulfo. Villar noted the measure comes at a critical moment as our country faces increasing devastation caused by typhoons. "In July 2024, Typhoon Carina, combined with the southwest monsoon (habagat), severely impacted Northern and Central Luzon, Metro Manila, and Southern Luzon, displacing more than 211,000 people and affecting 1.3 million Filipinos. The typhoon caused significant damage to infrastructure and agriculture, with the Department of Agriculture estimating losses at ?696 million, severely affecting rice, corn, and other essential crops," she said. In early September 2024, she related that typhoon Enteng (international name Yagi) worsened the situation, particularly in Luzon and the Visayas. These frequent disasters, the senator said, highlight the urgent need to address environmental degradation and strengthen disaster resilience in the Philippines. Villar nais ma-institutionalize ang tree planting Nagpasa ng panukalang batas si Senador Cynthia A. Villar =na naglalayong gawing institusyonal ang pagtatanim ng puno bilang 'civic duty' para sa lahat ng magtatapos na senior high school at mga mag-aaral sa kolehiyo sa buong bansa. Ang panukala ni Villar- Senate Bill No. 2834. o ang "Tree Planting Legacy of Graduates Act of 2024," sa ilalim ng Committee Report No. 330 Ay naglalayong tugunan ang mga hamon sa kapaligiran, partikular na ang mga epekto ng climate change. Layunin din nitong pagyamanin ang kultura ng responsibilidad sa kapaligiran sa ating mga kabataan. Sinabi ng chairperson ng Senate committee on environment and natural resources na ang panukalang ito ay nagbibigay ng isang proactive na solusyon. "Beyond responding to immediate needs, this bill proposes long-term ecological benefits that will serve as a foundation for sustainable development. Central to this initiative are the trees that graduating students will plant--trees that will help restore ecosystems, protect communities, and mitigate the effects of climate change," paliwanag ni Villar. Sa kabilang banda, sinabi niya na ang mga benepisyo ng mga puno ay napakalawak. "Trees play a vital role in addressing climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide, a major contributor to global warming. They act as natural barriers against floods, stabilize soil, and reduce the risk of landslides, particularly in vulnerable areas," sabi niya. Sinabi din ng senadora na ang mga puno ay nakakatulong na kontrahin ang epekto ng urban heat sa mga siyudad. Higit pa rito, pinapabuti ng mga puno ang kalidad ng hangin at sinusuportahan ang biodiversity sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng mga tirahan para sa iba't ibang uri ng hayop. Ang Committee Report, ay pinagsama samang panukala ng Committees on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, Basic Education, and Finance. Ito ay kapalit ng Senate Bill No. 1538 na inakda ni Senator Ramon Revilla, Senate Bill 2228 na kanyang inakda, at Senate Bill No. 2691 na sinulong naman ni Senador Raffy Tulfo. Sinabi ni Villar na ang panukala ay dumating sa isang kritikal na sandali habang ang ating bansa ay nahaharap sa pagtaas ng pagkasira dulot ng mga bagyo. "In July 2024, Typhoon Carina, combined with the southwest monsoon (habagat), severely impacted Northern and Central Luzon, Metro Manila, and Southern Luzon, displacing more than 211,000 people and affecting 1.3 million Filipinos. The typhoon caused significant damage to infrastructure and agriculture, with the Department of Agriculture estimating losses at ?696 million, severely affecting rice, corn, and other essential crops," aniya. Noong unang bahagi ng Setyembre 2024, sinabi niya na pinalala ng bagyong Enteng (international name Yagi) ang sitwasyon, partikular sa Luzon at Visayas. Ang mga madalas na sakuna na ito, ani ng senador, ay nagbibigay-diin sa kagyat na pangangailangan na tugunan ang pagkasira ng kapaligiran at palakasin ang disaster resilience sa Pilipinas.

