PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

September 25, 2024 Co-sponsorship Speech of Senator Loren Legarda

Senate Resolution No. 1185 taking into consideration P.S. Resolution No. 1194

25 September 2024 Thank you, Mr. President. It is an honor and privilege to co-sponsor the resolution congratulating and commending the Jesus is Lord Church Worldwide on the occasion of its 46th Founding Anniversary. From its humble beginnings in 1978, with 15 bible study members at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines then known as Philippine College of Commerce, Jesus Is Lord Church has grown to over 5 million members and has planted churches all over the Philippines and in 60 other countries. The church stands as a vital partner in nation-building, with its members actively contributing across various sectors of society. Bro. Eddie Villanueva and his family have exemplified this commitment through their extensive public service. Our colleague, Senator Villanueva, along with his siblings, serve as inspiring role models for us all. For over four decades, Bro. Eddie and his late wife, Dr. Adoracion "Sis. Dory" J. Villanueva, nurtured this church, which began in the halls of a university. They have played a crucial role in disaster response, fostering faith-based communities, providing counseling services, and implementing poverty-alleviation programs both locally and internationally. Moreover, the values instilled within this community--compassion, integrity, and service--serve as a powerful example for us all. The dedication of its members in various fields showcases how faith can inspire action and foster positive change. Thank you and congratulations to JIL! Thank you, Mr. President.

