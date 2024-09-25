PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

September 25, 2024 Tolentino expects Guo to 'divulge a lot' in next executive session Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino believes that dismissed mayor Alice Guo will 'divulge a lot' on what she knows about the operations of illegal POGOs in the next executive session to be scheduled by the Senate. In an interview on the ANC channel, Tolentino was asked if he believes the Senate investigation has 'moved forward' after the senators held an executive session with Guo yesterday. The senator replied "yes" without going into details. "I think the mere fact that she agreed to have an executive session, and to say something which was not revealed during the regular hearings is a sign of respect towards the Senate," the senator stressed. Tolentino noted: "I think she will divulge a lot, especially with her conditions right now. I heard that she slept on a plywood last night because of some bed bugs inside [her] detention cell in Pasig." "So, I think with her physical condition, as well as her health condition, she might be forced to say things not divulged before," he added. Asked to describe the former mayor's demeanor during the executive session, Tolentino said Guo was "very calm and forthright." "What changed? Probably because she realized that the environment there was not so tense, and that the senators [in the executive session] would really be respectful of her rights," he pointed out. "And we promised that whatever was discussed will never be divulged." Finally, when asked if he thinks Guo's associates have already abandoned her, Tolentino replied that he is in no position to judge. "Let's see how it will evolve within the next few days because we still have one more lengthy executive session in store for her," he concluded. Tolentino, naniniwalang marami pang ibibunyag si Guo sa susunod na executive session Tiwala si Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino na marami pang ibubunyag ang dating alkaldeng si Alice Guo sa susunod na executive session na itatakda ng Senado. Sa isang panayam sa ANC channel, tinanong si Tolentino kung sa tingin nya'y 'nakausad na' ang imbestigasyon ng Senado matapos ang executive session kahapon. "Oo," ang tugon ni Tolentino, habang tumanggi na magbigay ng detalye, alinsunod sa patakaran ng Senado. "Yung mere fact na pumayag sya na pumasok sa isang executive session at nagsabi pa ng mga bagay na di nya ibinunyag noon ay indikasyon na ginagalang nya ang Senado," aniya. Dagdag ni Tolentino: "Sa palagay ko, marami pa syang ibubunyag, lalo na sa kundisyon nya ngayon. Ang dinig ko ay sa plywood daw sya natulog dahil may mga surot sa piitan nya kagabi sa Pasig." Kalmado at direkta rin ang naging mga sagot ng dating alkade sa executive session, ayon pa kay Tolentino, "Ano ang nagbago? Siguro dahil mas kalmado ang sitwasyon doon, at nakita rin nya na ginagalang ng mga senador ang kanyang mga karapatan," paliwanag nya. Noong tanungin kung sa palagay nya'y nilaglag na ba si Guo ng kanyang mga kasamahan, sinabi ng senador na wala sya sa posisyon para mag-komento rito. "Abangan natin ang susunod na executive session, na magiging mas mahaba para mas mapakinggan namin sya," pagtatapos ni Tolentino.

