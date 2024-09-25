Tolentino: Co-sponsorship speech on Senate Bill No. 2838, the Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers

PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

Co-sponsorship speech on Senate Bill No. 2838, the Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers

By Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino Mr. President, tama-tama lang itong measure na ito. Dapat lang po dahil malaki ang naitutulong ng ating Barangay Health Workers (BHWs), lalong-lalo na noong COVID lockdown days. I was a mayor for several years and I've worked with BHWs. Alam ko ang kanilang ginagawa day in and day out. BHWs are trained to provide basic health services, such as monitoring vital signs, administering first aid, and assisting in basic health treatments. May healthcare workers sa mga lugar na walang doktor ang nagiging komadrona rin. They are in charge of maternal and child healthcare. BHWs often assist pregnant women with pre- and post-natal care, provide information and family planning, and ensure children are properly immunized. They also provide disease prevention and control services. They help implement national and local programs on disease prevention, such as conducting vaccination drives, distributing medicines, deworming tablets, and organizing campaigns to control vector-borne diseases. They also help in collecting health-related data such as morbidity and mortality statistics, which help in planning and implementing community health programs. Finally, BHWs in far-flung areas during emergencies and natural disasters provide medical assistance, and help ensure health services reach populations during calamities. This representation is thinking of proposing an amendment that would likewise elevate our BHWs' status, that would earn them civil service eligibility. Mr. President, I humbly support this measure because BHWs serve as a vital link between the formal healthcare system and the grassroots level, ensuring that even remote and underserved communities have access to basic health services. Maraming salamat po, Mr. President.

