Ruth C. Monsell's New Work is an Ode to a Woman who Dedicated her Life to the Welfare of Americans

ME, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frances Perkins—Champion of American Workers by Ruth Cashin Monsell is a compelling account of Perkins' often overlooked contributions and achievements in the cause of workers' advancement. The first woman ever to serve in a U.S. Cabinet, as Secretary of Labor from 1933 to 1945, Perkins' life is an embodiment of social justice and societal enhancement.Monsell was inspired to write this moving biography while visiting the Frances Perkins' ancestral homestead in 2012. It was the first time she learned about the American workers rights advocate and her contributions. From then on, she began researching, reading, and listening to Perkins' recorded reminiscences.Aided by information from the two people living who knew Perkins well, Monsell's extensive research gradually transformed into a concise book that aims to convey this great American hero's story to the world.The biography delves into Perkins' initiatives, which helped lift the country out of the Great Depression and establish the social safety net we know today. It also highlights Perkins' crowning achievement—the Social Security Act—and her instrumental role in crafting many New Deal programs.Another motivation for writing the book was that despite Frances Perkins' monumental efforts, her story has largely been left out of history books. Monsell aims to correct this oversight with a concise yet comprehensive look at Perkins' life and legacy.Tomlin Perkins Coggeshall, Perkins' grandson, praises Ruth Monsell's monumental effort in the following words,"This book paints a very accurate, artful, and compelling picture of my grandmother's life. I am astonished and delighted at the level of detail given my family's stories and traditions, and the portrayal of forces that shaped her career, driving her to accomplish so much." Frances Perkins: Champion of American Workers is available on Amazon. Grab your copy now.About the AuthorRuth Cashin Monsell is an artist and former educator who splits her time between Camden, Maine, and Charleston, SC. She has a lifelong passion for music, painting, theater, and writing. Monsell has authored, illustrated, and published a picture book, Silly Time in Rhythm and Rhyme, and illustrated three picture books by other authors.Monsell made her solo singing debut at the age of 5 and has been singing ever since. She currently performs with the Charleston Symphony Chorus. She began acting at the age of 14 and directing plays in the 1970s. In her 20s, she began an 18-year career in education, teaching English, American history, theater, and music in New York, Connecticut, and Maine.In her most recent dramatic role in Damariscotta, ME, Monsell portrayed Perkins as Madam Secretary. Since 2001, she has been successfully running an art business, Artful Heirlooms, fulfilling commissions nationwide for portraits, silhouettes, and caricatures and working live as an event artist.She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Illinois Wesleyan University and continued her studies on a fellowship at American University. She completed her Masters in Education at Hofstra University.

