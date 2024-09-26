Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.94 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 28.7%

Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intent-based networking (IBN) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.38 billion in 2023 to $1.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to past technological disruptions, competitive landscape, education and awareness, industry demand shifts, network complexity.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The intent-based networking (IBN) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid technological innovation, industry-specific requirements, enhanced awareness and education, market competition dynamics.

Growth Driver Of The Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Market

The increasing demand for cloud computing is expected to propel the growth of the intent-based networking market going forward. Cloud computing is a technology model that involves the delivery of computing services over the internet, allowing users to access and use computing resources such as servers, storage, databases, networking, software, and analytics, without the need for local infrastructure or hardware. Integrating IBN with cloud computing enhances the overall efficiency, security, agility, flexibility, optimized resource utilization, and manageability of network infrastructure.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include Cisco Systems Inc., Forward Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Anuta Networks Inc., Cerium Networks Inc., A10 Networks Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Indeni Ltd., Mode Group Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Capgemini Engineering Ltd., Avi Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Altran Technologies SA, Nokia Corporation, Extreme Networks Inc., Apcela LLC, Veriflow Systems Inc., 128 Technology Inc., Plexxi Inc., Netcracker Technology Corporation, Ciena Corporation, NEC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell Technologies Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Versa Networks Inc., Gluware Inc., VMware Inc.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Market Size?

Major companies operating in the intent-based networking market are focusing on innovative products such as the 4.0 version of the Apstra software platform to drive revenues in their market. The Apstra 4.0 software is an intent-based networking solution that helps businesses optimizes data center network operations by utilizing closed-loop automation and analytics.

How Is The Global Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Market Segmented?

1) By Component Type: Networking Hardware Components, Software, Service

2) By Deployment Model: On-premise, On cloud

3) By Application: Healthcare, BFSI, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, Government And Defense, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the market report during the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Market Definition

Intent-based networking refers to a type of network administration that uses artificial intelligence, network orchestration, and machine learning to automate administrative operations across a network.

Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global intent-based networking (IBN) market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on intent-based networking (IBN) market size, intent-based networking (IBN) market drivers and trends, intent-based networking (IBN) market major players and intent-based networking (IBN) market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

