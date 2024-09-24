Remarks by Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Maliki Osman at the Event on “High Ambition for the High Seas: Accelerating the Political Momentum for Ratification and Implementation of the High Seas Treaty”, 24 September 2024

1. Excellencies, Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen. I am honoured to be here today as we seek to promote the ratification and implementation of the BBNJ Agreement.

2. Singapore is a strong proponent of the Agreement, which is the culmination of the efforts of many parties.

3. Its adoption in June last year reflected the need to manage our global commons collectively and in a coordinated manner.

4. We are also honoured that a Singaporean, our Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee, presided over the negotiations for the Agreement.

5. But for the Agreement to achieve its objectives of the conservation and sustainable use of the biodiversity in the high seas and deep seabed, it must first enter into force and be universally implemented.

6. There is some urgency to this, as many countries around the world, especially low-lying island states, face unique vulnerabilities.

7. In addition to enhanced protections for marine biodiversity, the Agreement will improve the capacity of States to manage and use the resources in these areas and provide for a more equitable sharing of these benefits.

8. Singapore signed the Agreement when it opened for signature on 20 September 2023, and we will ratify it during the UN Treaty Event later today.

9. We encourage other countries to similarly strive for early ratification. Singapore will be happy to exchange experiences with other countries on the ratification process

10. Thank you.

