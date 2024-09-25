Remarks for Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Maliki Osman at the High-Level Ministerial Roundtable on "Strengthening Multilateralism by Upholding the United Nations Charter, the Role of Small States", 24 September 2024

1. Excellencies, Distinguished Guests, it is my pleasure today to join you at today’s roundtable on “Strengthening Multilateralism by Upholding the United Nations Charter”, and the role of small states in this regard. It is a timely and pertinent issue, and I would like to thank our co-hosts Estonia, Guyana, Liechtenstein and Sierra Leone for this initiative.

2. At the Summit of the Future just held in the past two days, we heard many leaders underscore our commitment to international law, including the principles of the UN Charter, recognising this as a foundational element in our efforts to strengthen and reinvigorate the multilateral system. This commitment has also been written into the Pact for the Future. This is particularly important for small states like us, for which a rules-based multilateral system based on international law and the UN Charter is essential in allowing us to participate effectively in the multilateral system on an equal footing with other countries.

3. Allow me to make three points in response to some of the guiding questions that have been put forward.

4. First, small states should encourage greater complementarity between the General Assembly and United Nations Security Council on matters relating to international peace and security. In recent times, we have seen how the paralysis of the Security Council has hampered its ability to deliver on its mandate to maintain international peace and security. The General Assembly should therefore exercise its inherent authority to hold the Security Council to account. The veto initiative by Liechtenstein is a good way to do so.

5. We are also proud that fellow small states such as Guyana and Sierra Leone are serving on the Security Council, along with many others in previous terms. The effective functioning of the Security Council has at times been hamstrung due to the geopolitical dynamics between the big powers. However, small states being on the Security Council debunks the notion that those with more “might” will always be the final arbiters in the management and resolution of conflict situations. Small states, as natural custodians of a rules-based multilateral system, also bring an important perspective to the Security Council.

6. This brings me to my second point. Small states suffer disproportionately when conflict prevails, and geopolitical competition exerts disproportionate influence on the international peace and security. It is in this regard that small states have a deep interest in creating an environment where dialogue and diplomacy are the first and foremost tools used to resolve differences. Small states can and should promote understanding and cooperation between states as one of the means to advance diplomatic mediation and peaceful settlement of disputes, based on international law and in accordance with the UN Charter.

7. Third, small states must be active and engaged in norms-setting and decision-making, which are the integral processes in building a strong and effective multilateral system. This is important in ensuring that our perspectives are taken into account. Small states should seize opportunities to be leaders and pathfinders in shaping international rules of the road. We should also find strength in numbers to ensure that the voice of small states is always heard.

8. Excellencies, our collective voice as small states can be greater than the sum of its parts if we work together. For example, 64 of us had formed the Small State Group to express our vision of small states and drive progress during the negotiations on the outcome documents of the Summit of the Future, which were successfully adopted. Singapore is also proud to be a convenor of the Forum of Small States, or FOSS, which is a key platform for fellow small states, to exchange information, enhance capacity building, and support each other in our common endeavor to strengthen the multilateral system. We have also just launched the AI Playbook for Small States, co-authored by Singapore alongside FOSS Member Rwanda, last Saturday. This Playbook will be helpful to all small and developing states as it sets out a framework on how to leverage AI for public good.

9. It is my hope that small states can continue to work together to enhance the multilateral system that serves us all. Thank you.

. . . . .

