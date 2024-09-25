Buthiana Hassan Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Unlocking Success” with Jack Canfield

Buthiana Hassan

THE DALLES, OR, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces a new exciting collaboration with Buthiana Hassan, who will co-author the highly anticipated book "Unlocking Success," alongside esteemed author Jack Canfield and other leading contributors.



Scheduled for release in late Fall 2024, "Unlocking Success" promises to captivate readers with powerful stories and actionable insights, offering a roadmap to achieving personal and professional fulfillment.



Buthiana Hassan’s inspiring journey exemplifies resilience, determination, and the power of the human spirit. Raised in shantytowns and having faced overwhelming challenges, including the heartbreaking loss of her father as a child, Buthiana discovered that inner strength is key to overcoming adversity and achieving. From selling vegetables at the age of five to support her family, she developed an entrepreneurial spirit that would fuel her future success.



By the age of six, Buthiana was already advocating for children's needs in her community; as a teenager, she helped facilitate international aid during crises. Her leadership helped to settle over 1,000 families in her shantytown, and she became a prominent figure in community activism. By 16, she started working with an NGO providing personal and professional development services. She quickly rose to lead one of its centers, empowering thousands, including teachers, health workers, entrepreneurs, community and business leaders.



Buthiana's journey didn’t stop there. She founded multiple businesses, founded and led a nonprofit focused on community empowerment, and launched a microfinance initiative that has supported hundreds of women. Through these efforts, Buthiana has helped individuals from all walks of life unlock their potential and thrive in both personal and professional domains.



Her extraordinary achievements have earned her national and international recognition, including Toastmasters International's highest honor in leadership. Buthiana is also featured in the Living Athena book, recognized for her exemplary leadership. In her words, "True leadership is measured by the lives we touch and the change we inspire.

Now living in the USA, Buthiana continues to inspire and empower others through her coaching, mentoring and speaking engagements, helping individuals unlock their inner strength break free from limiting beliefs and embrace self-worth, confidence, and inner peace for success and fulfillment. She believes this inner strength is the key to success and beyond, envisioning a world where everyone is inspired to "rock their resilience" and transform their lives.



For coaching and speaking services, visit www.rockingyourresilience.com or email Buthiana at buthaina@rockingyourresilience.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @rockingyourresilience.



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Buthiana Hassan as a co-author of "Unlocking Success." Stay tuned for the release of this transformative book, where Buthiana, Jack Canfield, and other exceptional co-authors will share their collective wisdom to inspire readers on their journey to success.

