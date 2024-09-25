Mexico's Bioinoculants, Biostimulants, and Biopesticides Market Poised for Significant Growth | Astute Analytica
Mexico bioinoculants, biostimulants, and biopesticides market was valued at US$ 633.8 million in 2023CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐜𝐨 is experiencing remarkable growth, with a valuation of approximately 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔𝟑𝟑.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. As the agricultural sector increasingly embraces sustainable practices, the market is projected to exceed 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟗𝟗𝟖.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟏𝟔% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the rising demand for organic farming practices, government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture, and heightened awareness of the adverse effects of synthetic chemicals on health and the environment. As farmers seek effective and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional agricultural inputs, bioinoculants, biostimulants, and biopesticides are gaining traction.
Bioinoculants, which enhance soil health and nutrient availability, play a crucial role in improving crop yields. Biostimulants are increasingly recognized for their ability to boost plant growth and resilience against stress, while biopesticides offer a safer alternative to chemical pesticides, targeting pests without harming beneficial organisms.
Market leaders are investing in research and development to innovate and expand their product offerings, ensuring they meet the diverse needs of the agricultural sector. Collaborative efforts between industry stakeholders and research institutions are also paving the way for advancements in product efficacy and application techniques.
As Mexico continues to prioritize sustainability and environmental stewardship in agriculture, the bioinoculants, biostimulants, and biopesticides market is set to thrive, providing farmers with the tools they need to cultivate healthy, productive crops while protecting the planet.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐜𝐨 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬
• Syngenta Agro, S.A. de C.V.
• Velsimex S.A.
• Sifatec
• Agroquimicos Versa S.A. de C.V.
• Adama Agricultural Solutions
• Cuprosa, S.A. de C.V.
• QUIMICA SAGAL SA DE CV
• Innovak Global, S.A. de C.V.
• Provindustrias de Occidente, S.A. de C.V.
• Agrícola Innovación, S.A. de C.V.
• BASF SE
• Bayer de México
• Other Prominent Player
• 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭
• Biofábrica Peninsular
• BIOQUALITUM
• Biofabrica Siglo XXI
• FIASA
• Microendo
• Solena
• GreenBTS
• Others
• 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭
• Micrendo
• American Vanguard Corporation
• Seipasa
• Valent BioSciences
• Cosmocel S.A.
• Koppert B.V.
• Corteva Inc.
• Isagro Mexicana S.A. de C.V.
• LIVENTIA
• Others
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Biopesticides
• Bioherbicide
• Bioinsecticide
• Biofungicide
• Bionematicides
• Other Products
• 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬
• Seaweed Extracts
• Amino Acids
• Humic Substances
• Microbial Amendments
• 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬
• Plant growth-promoting microorganisms
• Biocontrol Agents
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Bacteria
• Rhizobacteria
• Nitrogen-fixing Bacteria
• Phosphate-solubilizing Bacteria
• Others
• Fungi
• Trichoderma Spp.
• Mycorrhiza
• Others
• Virus
• Nematodes
• Protozoans
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Liquid Formulation
• Dry Formulation
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Plant Treatment
• Seed Treatment
• Soil Treatment
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Grains & Cereals
• Corn
• Wheat
• Rice
• Others
• Pulses & Oil seeds
• Soyabean
• Sunflower
• Lentils
• Others
• Fruits and Vegetables
• Roots and Tuber Vegetables
• Leafy Vegetables
• Berries
• Citrus fruits
• Others
• Ornamental crops
• Commercial Crops
