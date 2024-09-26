Inorganic Catalyst Global Market 2024 To Reach $32.45 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 4.7%

Inorganic Catalyst Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inorganic catalyst market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $25.77 billion in 2023 to $26.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to shift in chemical manufacturing practices, focus on catalytic efficiency, industrial automation, global market expansion, research and development.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Inorganic Catalyst Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The inorganic catalyst market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $32.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to industrial growth and expansion, demand in energy sector, rising demand for specialty chemicals, focus on sustainable practices.

Growth Driver Of The Inorganic Catalyst Market

The growing demand for petroleum and petrochemical products is driving the inorganic catalysts market going forward. Petrochemicals are chemical products derived from crude oil and petroleum. Inorganic catalysts such as zeolite are widely used in petrochemical manufacturing for greater yield and efficiency.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Inorganic Catalyst Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include 3M Company, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Lydall Performance Materials India LLP, Nordic Air Filtration A/S, Sandler AG, Sefar AG, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies India Private Limited, Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company., Donaldson Company Inc., Alfa Laval India Private Limited, Lenntech B.V, W.L. Gore & Associates Inc., Hengst SE & Co. KG., BASF SE, Johnson Matthey PLC, W.R. Grace & Co., Clariant AG, Albemarle Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., Cataler Corporation, Umicore N.V., Süd-Chemie India Private Limited., Axens S.A., Haldor Topsoe A/S, JGC C&C Co. Ltd., Zeolyst International Inc., Ceramisphere Pty Ltd., Applied Catalysts LLC, CRI Catalyst Company LP, KNT Group, INTERCAT Inc., Silbond Corporation, SACHEM Europe B.V., Ecopro Co. Ltd., Oakwood Chemical Inc., Stanford Advanced Materials, Innova Corporate.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Inorganic Catalyst Market Size?

Major companies operating in the inorganic catalysts market are developing technology advances such as catalyst shaping technology. Catalyst shaping technology is the process of creating and manufacturing catalysts with specified forms and structures to improve their performance and efficiency.

How Is The Global Inorganic Catalyst Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Zeolites, Metals, Chemical Compounds, Other Types

2) By Process: Recycling, Regeneration, Rejuvenation

3) By Applications: Petroleum Refining, Chemical Synthesis, Polymers And Petrochemicals, Environmental

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Inorganic Catalyst Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market share in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Inorganic Catalyst Market Definition

Inorganic catalysts refer to heterogeneous catalysts including metals and their oxides and emulate the function of natural catalysts. These catalysts have an inorganic structure and do not necessarily contain carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen molecules.

Inorganic Catalyst Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global inorganic catalyst market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Inorganic Catalyst Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on inorganic catalyst market size, inorganic catalyst market drivers and trends, inorganic catalyst market major players and inorganic catalyst market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

