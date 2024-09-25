Greenhouses quarantined to protect tomato industry and taskforce established to help workers

Release date: 25/09/24

The State Government is taking immediate action to quarantine greenhouses at Perfection Fresh to protect the tomato industry from the spread of Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus (ToBRFV) and has established a taskforce to help workers who will be impacted.

PIRSA has been closely monitoring the virus since it was first detected in August and test results have confirmed a substantial increase in the prevalence of the highly transmissible virus at Perfection Fresh in Two Wells.

The property has therefore been quarantined in order to prevent the virus spreading across South Australia’s $230 million tomato and capsicum sector.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regions will chair the new Taskforce, which will include senior representatives from key State Government agencies and industry stakeholder AusVeg.

Immediate action being taken to help workers includes:

Establishing a Worker Assistance Hub at the Virginia Horticulture Centre, which will open tomorrow, to provide immediate support and connection to services provided by Centrelink, Red Cross and Lutheran Care, including counselling for affected workers across the sector and their families, financial wellbeing, and assistance with redeployment in the industry.

Services Australia is providing priority access to its specialist Financial Information Services (FIS) Officers, who can provide comprehensive information on termination payments, superannuation, and Centrelink payments and who can link in with other local services.

Liaising closely with the Commonwealth Government to ensure every possible avenue of support for workers and their families is explored, as we work with them in response to this virus under the national Emergency Plant Pest Response Deed.

The taskforce will also work with industrial organisations to support growers and minimise the impact of the virus to industry.

Part of the eradication strategy will require an extensive crop destruction, clean-up, and disinfection effort, which is likely to need a significant number of workers and may provide opportunities for impacted workers.

Additional supports will be a key focus of the Taskforce’s efforts in the immediate days and weeks, as it meets daily to ensure a whole-of-government response, in close association with industry and the community, to overcome or minimise the impacts on these affected workers and their families.

South Australia holds a world-renowned reputation as a producer of premium, clean fruit and vegetables, and will be leaving nothing to chance in responding in cooperation with the Commonwealth Government to combat ToBRFV in our state and country.

For more information, please call the PIRSA hotline on 1800 931 314 or visit pir.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The State Government is taking immediate action to try and protect our state’s $230 million tomato and capsicum sector.

This is not an easy decision, but we have one chance to try to contain this virus.

Quarantining these greenhouses will have an impact on workers, which is why the State Government has established a taskforce to assist those workers.

This includes establishing a Worker Assistance Hub at the Virginia Horticulture Centre, which will open tomorrow and help workers and their families accessing the support and services they need.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The State Government is acutely aware of the distress this situation and the uncertainty around it is causing those affected.

This taskforce is a vital step to ensure we can assist these workers navigate their next steps, and support them through the short and longer term, as well as work closely with industry to quickly redeploy as many workers as possible to similar jobs in their local area.

We remain unique in the world as one of the only countries that still can eradicate this disease, with only three properties in Australia impacted at this point, so we are absolutely committed to doing everything we can to assist and advocate for the people whose lives have been upended as a result of the incursion of this virus.