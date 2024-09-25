Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão Launches Blue Economy Photo Book in New York

Wed. 25 of September of 2024, 16:09h

Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão officially launched, on September 23rd 2024, the Blue Economy photographic coffee table book titled “Ha’u-nia Tasi, Ha’u-nia Timor” (My Sea, My Timor) at The Explorers Club, in New York City.

The book was produced by the Land and Maritime Boundary Office (LMBO) and is part of the Blue Economy campaign aimed at promoting the sustainable development of Timor-Leste’s marine resources to diversify the nation’s economy.

The “My Sea, My Timor” photographic book is a celebration of Timor-Leste’s special relationship with the sea, both in and out of the water. Each chapter of the book captures stunning images of Timor-Leste’s vibrant and exciting marine life. It also illustrates the unique biodiversity of the Timorese waters and the ancestral traditions that connect Timorese to nature and the sea.

Notable attendees included oceanographers and marine scientists, photographers, ambassadors and diplomats from the g7+ group and the Community of Portuguese Speaking countries (CPLP), representatives of UN agencies, academics, marine conservationists, and other guests.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão who is leading the development of Timor-Leste’s Blue Economy, expressed his deepest gratitude for the support given by many of those present at the book launch to preserve and protect the ocean in Timor and around the world.

The launch of the “Ha’u-nia Tasi, Ha’u-nia Timor” photographic coffee table book took place on the sidelines of the 79th United National General Assembly, where Prime Minister is leading the Timor-Leste delegation and is expected to deliver his speech on 27September.