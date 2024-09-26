Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.68 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.6%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lewy body dementia treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.14 billion in 2023 to $4.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to supportive care and family education, regulatory approvals and guideline, multidisciplinary care approaches, psychosocial and behavioral interventions, multidisciplinary care approaches.

The lewy body dementia treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in neurology, focused research initiatives, precision medicine and biomarkers, collaborative healthcare models, telemedicine expansion.

The rising prevalence of brain-related disorders is expected to propel the growth of the lewy body dementia treatment market going forward. Brain disorders refer to any disorder that impairs brain function. The impairment can be mild, moderate, or severe, depending on the extent of brain damage. Lewy body dementia treatment is used to treat brain disorders such as hallucinations, confusion, and drowsiness by increasing brain chemicals to improve alertness and cognition.

Key players in the tem market include Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Co., BioArctic AB, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan PLC, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Merck & Co. Inc., Abbott Ltd., B Braun SE, Biogen Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Blairex Laboratories Inc., Blink Health LLC, Blueprint Medicines Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., Chiesi USA Inc., Clovis Oncology Inc., Coherus Biosciences Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Covis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Genzyme Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eisai Co. Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Lundbeck Inc.

Major companies operating in the market is focused on providing revolutionary transdermal systems that leverage innovative technology such as CORPLEX technology for Alzheimer's Dementia Treatment. CORPLEX technology is a proprietary transdermal drug delivery platform that is designed to optimize clinical benefits for patients by enabling continuous, controlled, and sustained release of a drug.

1) By Drug Type: Antidepressants, Antipsychotic Drugs, Benzodiazepine, Carbidopa-Levodopa, Cholinesterase inhibitors, Modafinil

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Alzheimer’s disease, Dementia, Parkinson’s disease

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market Definition

Lewy body dementia treatment refers to medications and nonmedical therapies, such as physical, occupational, and speech therapies, to manage symptoms as much as possible. The treatment is used for the healing and control of some of the symptoms and to reduce hallucinations, confusion, drowsiness, movement problems, and disturbed sleep.

