Sustainable Innovation in Action: AVer’s ESG-Driven TR535(N) Series Lead the Way

AVer TR535 Series Sustainable Components

AVer TR535 series now incorporate environmentally friendly materials, exemplifying AVer's commitment to sustainability practices.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning video collaboration and education technology leader, determinedly continues to set industry standards with the TR535 and TR535N dual lens models — our first series to incorporate environmentally friendly materials. Thoughtfully designed with sustainability at its core, this series exemplifies AVer’s commitment to minimising environmental impact while delivering cutting-edge technology that meets the demands of today’s eco-conscious market.

Constructed using the Post-Consumer Recycled Polycarbonate (PCR-PC) method, the TR535 Series features cases made from 30% recycled plastic. PCR-PC is renowned for its sustainability, high performance, and versatility, which, derived from recycled polycarbonate plastics, is an environmentally safe material that efficiently reduces the need for virgin plastic production and lowers the carbon footprint.

The TR535 Series is packaged using 97% recycled and renewable materials, with 80% of the packaging composed of wastepaper and 100% biodegradable bags. Most importantly, the products comply with the EU WEEE Directive, aiming for a recycling rate of 85% and a material reuse rate of 80% within five years, underscoring AVer's resolve to reduce environmental impact.

“The launch of the TR535(N) series represents the beginning of a new chapter for AVer, where sustainable design is integrated into our products from the ground up. We’re proud to be driving change in the AV industry by adopting greener practices that benefit both our customers and the planet.” – said Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe

AVer integrates sustainability into product development based on five pivotal values:

• Extended product lifespan: Maintaining high-quality standards with a 5-year warranty to reduce resource waste and environmental impact.

• Paperless initiatives: Promoting e-warranties and online manuals to reduce paper consumption.

• Climate commitment: Dedicated to the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C climate target, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050,

ensuring strategic sustainability and innovation across operations.

While prioritizing sustainability, the TR535(N) Series also incorporates advanced AI auto-tracking technology, ensuring smooth and versatile video production. By combining innovative camera features with eco-conscious materials, AVer exemplifies its commitment to both technological excellence and environmental responsibility.

