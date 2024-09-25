Huize Holding Limited Reports Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

Resilient business performance: Gross written premiums (“GWP”) moderated slightly to RMB1,336.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,377.7 million in the same period of 2023. Renewal premiums increased by 42.8% year-over-year to RMB685.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, driven by our high-quality customer base and continued robust persistency ratios.

Gross written premiums (“GWP”) moderated slightly to RMB1,336.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,377.7 million in the same period of 2023. Renewal premiums increased by 42.8% year-over-year to RMB685.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, driven by our high-quality customer base and continued robust persistency ratios. Sequential improvement in gross profit margin: Gross profit margin was 31.3% in the second quarter of 2024, up by 2.3 percentage points sequentially, mainly driven by our disciplined control on channel expenses and optimization in product mix.

Cumulative number of insurance clients served increased to 9.8 million as of June 30, 2024. Huize cooperated with 125 insurer partners , including 78 life and health insurance companies and 47 property and casualty insurance companies, as of June 30, 2024.

served increased to 9.8 million as of June 30, 2024. Huize cooperated with 125 , including 78 life and health insurance companies and 47 property and casualty insurance companies, as of June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were RMB236.2 million (US$32.5 million).

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder and CEO of Huize, said, “Our business demonstrated resilience amidst a challenging economic and operating environment, with total GWP reaching RMB1.34 billion in the second quarter of 2024. These results reflect our strategic vision and core competencies in attracting high-quality customers, innovating customized products, developing sophisticated AI solutions, and diversifying into international markets.”

“Our long-term insurance products maintained a GWP contribution above 90% for the nineteenth consecutive quarter, underscoring our commitment to sustainable growth. The overall quality of our customers continued to improve, as evidenced by our record-high average first year premiums (“FYP”) ticket size of RMB78,000 for savings products and a sustainably high repeat purchase rate for long-term insurance products of 40.5%. Moreover, our high-quality customer base also helped sustain our persistency ratio for long-term life and health insurance products at the industry’s highest levels. As of the end of June 2024, the 13th and 25th-month persistency ratios stood at above 95%.”

“Our expansion into the international market is gaining traction, with revenue contribution from our international business increasing to 11% in the second quarter. We are also pleased to have completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Global Care, a leading Vietnam-based Insurtech company specializing in digital transformation solutions for the insurance industry through our international arm Poni Insurtech in September. These strategic initiatives will further diversify our revenue streams and solidify our presence globally.”

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to enhancing the customer experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology, further solidifying our position as a leading pan-Asian digital insurance platform. We are focused on diversifying our revenue streams by expanding into high-growth markets in Southeast Asia, reinforcing our strategy for sustainable, long-term growth.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

GWP and operating revenue

GWP facilitated on our platform was RMB1,336.9 million (US$184.0 million) in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 3.0% from RMB1,377.7 million in the same period of 2023. Within GWP facilitated in the second quarter of 2024, FYP accounted for RMB651.5 million (or 48.7% of total GWP), a decrease of 27.4% year-over-year. Renewal premiums accounted for RMB685.4 million (or 51.3% of total GWP), an increase of 42.8% year-over-year.

Operating revenue was RMB283.0 million (US$38.9 million) in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 23.2% from RMB368.2 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in FYP facilitated.

Operating costs

Operating costs were RMB194.4 million (US$26.7 million) in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 20.2% from RMB243.6 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in channel expenses.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses were RMB46.8 million (US$6.4 million) in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 18.3% from RMB57.3 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employment benefits related to employees with sales functions.



General and administrative expenses were RMB49.7 million (US$6.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 33.9% from RMB37.1 million in the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase in rental and utilities expenses and share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB18.1 million (US$2.5 million) in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 17.7% from RMB22.0 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employment benefits for research and development personnel, as well as a decrease in office expenses.

Net profit and Non-GAAP net profit for the period

Net loss was RMB23.3 million (US$3.2 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to net profit of RMB14.1 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net loss was RMB13.0 million (US$1.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to non-GAAP net profit of RMB19.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB236.2 million (US$32.5 million), compared to RMB249.3 million as of December 31, 2023.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders as a supplemental measure to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders as net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax because either the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at entities located in tax free jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands or because the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at operating entities located in the PRC for which the non-GAAP adjustments were not deductible for tax purposes.

We present the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses and the interest on convertible bond. We also believe that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measure in light of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as shown below. The non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing our data comparatively. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2672 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 28, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huize’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Huize may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huize’s goal and strategies; Huize’s expansion plans; Huize’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Huize’s expectation regarding the demand for, and market acceptance of, its online insurance products; Huize’s expectations regarding its relationship with insurer partners and insurance clients and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huize’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Huize does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31 As of June 30

2023 2024 RMB RMB USD Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 249,258 236,161 32,497 Restricted cash 42,307 46,419 6,387 Short-term investments 8,879 5,221 718 Contract assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 41,481 65,010 8,946 Accounts receivables, net of allowance for impairment 178,294 145,906 20,077 Insurance premium receivables 927 1,646 226 Amounts due from related parties 383 2,450 337 Deferred costs 6,147 - - Prepaid expense and other receivables 78,784 80,407 11,064 Total current assets 606,460 583,220 80,252 Non-current assets Restricted cash 29,687 29,887 4,113 Contract assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 12,495 23,931 3,293 Property, plant and equipment, net 54,107 50,788 6,989 Intangible assets, net 50,743 50,436 6,940 Long-term investments 76,688 70,710 9,730 Operating lease right-of-use assets 115,946 114,750 15,790 Other receivables - 7,267 1,000 Goodwill 461 461 63 Other assets 419 485 67 Total non-current assets 340,546 348,715 47,985 Total assets 947,006 931,935 128,237 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 30,000 30,000 4,128 Accounts payable 211,905 232,854 32,042 Insurance premium payables 37,514 42,330 5,825 Contract liabilities 2,728 993 137 Other payables and accrued expenses 34,850 29,015 3,990 Payroll and welfare payable 56,207 35,340 4,863 Income taxes payable 2,440 2,440 336 Operating lease liabilities 16,949 20,047 2,759 Amount due to related parties 2,451 1,593 219 Total current liabilities 395,044 394,612 54,299 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 12,048 12,048 1,658 Operating lease liabilities 129,299 126,636 17,426 Payroll and welfare payable 200 1,507 207 Total non-current liabilities 141,547 140,191 19,291 Total liabilities 536,591 534,803 73,590 Shareholders’ equity Class A common shares 62 62 9 Class B common shares 10 10 1 Treasury stock (28,580 ) (29,512 ) (4,061 ) Additional paid-in capital 905,958 905,958 124,664 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,060 ) (12,039 ) (1,657 ) Accumulated deficits (458,237 ) (474,678 ) (65,318 ) Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Huize Holding Limited shareholders 405,153 389,801 53,638 Non-controlling interests 5,262 7,331 1,009 Total shareholders’ equity 410,415 397,132 54,647 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 947,006 931,935 128,237





Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Operating revenue Brokerage income 355,563 271,790 37,400 643,919 573,672 78,940 Other income 12,628 11,161 1,536 23,182 19,591 2,696 Total operating revenue 368,191 282,951 38,936 667,101 593,263 81,636 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue (238,512 ) (187,469 ) (25,796 ) (412,588 ) (405,361 ) (55,780 ) Other cost (5,051 ) (6,885 ) (948 ) (10,822 ) (9,188 ) (1,264 ) Total operating costs (243,563 ) (194,354 ) (26,744 ) (423,410 ) (414,549 ) (57,044 ) Selling expenses (57,343 ) (46,825 ) (6,443 ) (113,622 ) (91,030 ) (12,526 ) General and administrative expenses (37,081 ) (49,669 ) (6,835 ) (70,610 ) (72,301 ) (9,949 ) Research and development expenses (22,003 ) (18,099 ) (2,491 ) (40,315 ) (32,479 ) (4,469 ) Total operating costs and expenses (359,990 ) (308,947 ) (42,513 ) (647,957 ) (610,359 ) (83,988 ) Operating profit/(loss) 8,201 (25,996 ) (3,577 ) 19,144 (17,096 ) (2,352 ) Other income/(expenses) Interest income, net 1,011 1,096 151 807 2,320 319 Unrealized exchange (loss)/income (79 ) 49 7 (208 ) (244 ) (34 ) Investment loss (774 ) (1,511 ) (208 ) (315 ) (3,836 ) (528 ) Others, net 5,691 2,954 406 13,012 4,904 675 Profit/(Loss) before income tax expense, and share of (loss)/income of equity method investee 14,050 (23,408 ) (3,221 ) 32,440 (13,952 ) (1,920 ) Share of (loss)/income of equity method investee (7 ) 345 47 (994 ) (422 ) (58 ) Income tax expense - - - - - - Net profit/(loss) 14,043 (23,063 ) (3,174 ) 31,446 (14,374 ) (1,978 ) Net (loss)/profit attributable to non-controlling interests (79 ) 286 39 (586 ) 2,067 284 Net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders 14,122 (23,349 ) (3,213 ) 32,032 (16,441 ) (2,262 ) Net profit/(loss) 14,043 (23,063 ) (3,174 ) 31,446 (14,374 ) (1,978 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 5,764 (2,623 ) (361 ) 5,252 (1,124 ) (155 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) 19,807 (25,686 ) (3,535 ) 36,698 (15,498 ) (2,133 ) Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interests (79 ) 286 39 (586 ) 2,067 284 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Huize Holding Limited 19,886 (25,972 ) (3,574 ) 37,284 (17,565 ) (2,417 ) Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net profit/(loss) per share Basic and diluted 1,004,586,294 991,124,813 991,124,813 1,008,291,649 991,969,450 991,969,450 Net profit/(loss) per share attributable to common shareholders Basic and diluted 0.01 (0.02 ) (0.00 ) 0.03 (0.02 ) (0.00 )





Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(all amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders 14,122 (23,349 ) (3,213 ) 32,032 (16,441 ) (2,262 ) Share-based compensation expenses 4,889 10,355 1,425 5,393 7,797 1,073 Non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders 19,011 (12,994 ) (1,788 ) 37,425 (8,644 ) (1,189 )

