Advantest Wins 2024 Supplier of the Year Award from Qualcomm

TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced that it has been awarded Qualcomm’s 2024 Supplier of the Year – Test Equipment & Hardware award at the Qualcomm Supplier Summit in San Diego.



The Qualcomm Supplier Summit celebrates and recognizes the company’s outstanding supplier partners across categories. Supplier partners help support Qualcomm’s diversification strategy as the company executes on the opportunities ahead across automotive, compute, XR, industrial IoT and more.



“We are thrilled to award Advantest with the 2024 Supplier of the Year award in the Test Equipment & Hardware category," said Kee K. Chang, SVP, Chief Procurement Officer, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We utilize Advantest technology across key parts of our business as we test our devices. Our suppliers are valued partners as we continue to diversify across industries.”



“We are deeply honored to receive recognition from one of our esteemed partners, and we remain dedicated to expanding our range of test solutions to support Qualcomm's continued growth,” said Sanjeev Mohan, Senior Vice President of Sales, Advantest America and Europe. “This award serves as a testament to our steadfast commitment to our customers as we believe building trusting relationships across the supply chain is key to achieving success in this rapidly evolving market.”



Over the past year, Advantest provided Qualcomm Technologies with dedicated customer support and unique test solutions tailored to the company’s needs. Advantest’s broad product portfolio spans SoC and memory testers, handlers, software, system-level test (SLT), device interfaces, and field service support to provide customers with best-in-class solutions that span the entire semiconductor value chain. Advantest remains dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that support our customers as they strive for innovation.

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

