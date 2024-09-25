Submit Release
Holding(s) in Company

For immediate release

25 September 2024

Serabi Gold plc
("Serabi" or the "Company")
The Board of Serabi announces that the Company has received the following TR-1 notification which is set out below.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc  
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
   
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
   
Andrew Khov           
Vice President, Investor Relations & Business
Development		 Mobile +1 647 885 4874
   
Email: contact@serabigold.com  
Website: www.serabigold.com  
   
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser		  
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
   
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker		  
Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
   
Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker		  
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
   
Camarco        
Financial PR - Europe		  
Gordon Poole / Emily Hall Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980
   
Harbor Access
Financial PR – North America		  
Jonathan Patterson / Lisa Micali         Tel: +1 475 477 9404

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the London Stock Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
gb00bg5ndx91
Issuer Name
SERABI GOLD PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
kave sigaroudinia
City of registered office (if applicable)
Haddington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
24-Sep-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
24-Sep-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.870000 0.000000 2.870000 2180695
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.900000 0.000000 3.900000  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
gb00gb5ndx91 2180695   2.870000  
Sub Total 8.A 2180695 2.870000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
         
Sub Total 8.B1      

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
Sub Total 8.B2      

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
         

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
24-Sep-2024
13. Place Of Completion
edinburgh


