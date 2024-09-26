Lactose-Free Dairy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Lactose-Free Dairy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Lactose-Free Dairy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lactose-free dairy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.85 billion in 2023 to $12.87 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to health awareness, rise in lactose intolerance cases, product innovation, marketing and education campaigns, retail expansion.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Lactose-Free Dairy Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The lactose-free dairy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing health awareness, continued rise in lactose intolerance, expanding product offerings, technological advancements in production, evolving taste and texture improvement.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Lactose-Free Dairy Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Lactose-Free Dairy Market

The rise in consumption of organic food and beverages is expected to propel the growth of the lactose-free dairy market going forward. Organic foods are foods that are produced by organic farming methods without involving any chemicals or any other human-made chemicals. Lactose-free foods are harvested using organic methods and are therefore preferred by people who consume organic foods thus increase in the consumption of organic food and beverages is propelling the growth of the lactose-free dairy market.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Lactose-Free Dairy Market Share?

Key players in the market include Dairy Farmers of America Inc., General Mills Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, Saputo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Organic Valley, Johnson & Johnson, Prairie Farms Dairy Inc., Omira GmbH, Hiland Dairy Foods, Meggle Group, Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co Ltd., Arla Foods AMBA, Valio Ltd., The Kroger Company, Cabot Creamery Cooperative Inc., Danone SA, Lactalis SA, Dean Foods Company, Green Valley Organics LLC, Agrosuper SA, Aurora Organic Dairy LLC, Land O'Lakes Inc., Parmalat SpA, Yoplait USA Inc., Meiji Holdings Co Ltd., Agropur Cooperative, Bel Group, Agri-Mark Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Lactose-Free Dairy Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are innovating new lactase enzyme solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. Lactase enzyme is a biological catalyst that facilitates the breakdown of lactose, a sugar found in milk and dairy products, into simpler sugars, such as glucose and galactose.

How Is The Global Lactose-Free Dairy Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Other Types

2) By Form: Solid, Liquid, Powder

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Lactose-Free Dairy Market

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Lactose-Free Dairy Market Definition

Lactose-free dairy refers to dairy products containing all the nutrients present in regular dairy except lactose. Lactose-free products are intended for those who have lactose intolerance, however, they are not usually suited for persons who have milk allergies or follow a vegan or dairy-free diet.

Lactose-Free Dairy Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global lactose-free dairy market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Lactose-Free Dairy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on lactose-free dairy market size, lactose-free dairy market drivers and trends, lactose-free dairy market major players and lactose-free dairy market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

