Global Juices And Juice Concentrates Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Juices And Juice Concentrates Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Juices And Juice Concentrates Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The juices and juice concentrates market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $35.82 billion in 2023 to $37.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to health and wellness trends, flavor innovation, convenience and on-the-go consumption, marketing and branding strategies, rising disposable income, .

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Juices And Juice Concentrates Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The juices and juice concentrates market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $42.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to functional ingredients, sustainability practices, rising health consciousness, transparency and clean label, personalization trends.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Juices And Juice Concentrates Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9566&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Juices And Juice Concentrates Market

The expansion of the food and beverage sector is expected to propel the growth of the juices and juice concentrates market going forward. The food and beverage sector encompasses all organizations that process, package, and distribute raw food products. Consumers are preferring beverages with healthier option and these juices and juice concentrate acts as a replacement for sugar and flavoring agent juices, and contributing to healthy beverages options, as a result, the expansion of the food and beverage sector boosts the growth of the juices and juice concentrate market.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/juices-and-juice-concentrates-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Juices And Juice Concentrates Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Welch Foods Inc., SVZ International B.V., Sudzucker AG, Ingredion Incorporated, DöhlerGroup, Symrise AG, Kanegrade Limited, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Northwest Naturals LLC, IPRONA S.p.A., Kerry Group PLC, Kirin Holdings Company Limited, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, CitroGlobe Srl, Ciatti Company, Berrifine AS, Tampico Beverages Inc., SunOpta Inc., Tree Top Inc., Tropicana Products Inc., Citrosuco, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co. Ltd., Refresco Group BV .

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Juices And Juice Concentrates Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the juices and juice concentrate market are adopting strategic partnerships to drive their revenues in the market. These partnerships involve collaborations between companies to achieve mutual benefits, such as expanding market reach, enhancing product innovation, and leveraging each other's strengths.

How Is The Global Juices And Juice Concentrates Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Juices, Juice Concentrates

2) By Concentration: Concentrated, Non-concentrated

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Food Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Bakery And Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy Food, Soups And Sauces, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Juices And Juice Concentrates Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Juices And Juice Concentrates Market Definition

Juice is a natural fluid portion that can be squeezed out of vegetables and fruits for drinking. The juice concentrate is a powder made from an extract of a real fruit (such as an orange or lemon), whose water content has been drained and dried. Concentrate is the powdered form of the juice.

Juices And Juice Concentrates Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global juices and juice concentrates market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Juices And Juice Concentrates Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on juices and juice concentrates market size, juices and juice concentrates market drivers and trends, juices and juice concentrates market major players and juices and juice concentrates market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-sweeteners-global-market-report

Dairy Ingredients Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dairy-ingredients-global-market-report

Sugar And Confectionery Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sugar-and-confectionery-products-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.