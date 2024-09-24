Director Rachel Rossi Delivers Opening Remarks at the World Affairs Council’s “From Local to Global: Justice Reform & Community Engagement in the United States and Ukraine”

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery

Thank you, Fraser, for that kind introduction and thank you to the World Affairs Council for organizing this panel. A big thank you to Jared Kimball and our colleagues with the Criminal Division’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT) for inviting the Office for Access to Justice to partner in this engagement.

It is an honor to be here in the company of distinguished representatives from Ukraine and Seattle – to learn about their respective community prosecution efforts and to think more deeply about the prosecutor’s role in ensuring equal access to justice for all.

I must first acknowledge and applaud the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office for its pursuit of community driven approaches to prosecution – especially during such a complex and devastating time.

Roman Shpyrka is here with us from the Office of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General with a number of his colleagues. Roman – thank you and your team for being here and for all you are doing in the face of unimaginable challenges. We are honored to stand with you as Ukraine plans for a future grounded in the rule of law.

While our circumstances are quite different, through our collaboration we have seen that that community driven approaches to prosecution align with the mission of equal access to justice for all.

Achieving “access to justice” requires that all communities can equally access public safety and the promise of justice. This requires equal enforcement of laws, but it also requires us to intentionally dismantle barriers many continue to face, to accelerate innovative strategies and to safeguard the integrity of our legal systems, so that justice doesn’t depend on income, status, who you are or where you live. This, in turn, promotes trust in the rule of law.

This is the mission of the Office for Access to Justice. As a stand-alone federal office, we are housed within the Justice Department – the United States’ leading federal prosecuting agency – because closing access to justice gaps for all is central to the pursuit of justice.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland underscored the importance of our mission in quoting former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy who stated, quote “It must be our purpose … to insure that the department over which I preside is more than a Department of Prosecution and is in fact the Department of Justice.” Attorney General Garland further stated: “We are responsible not only for enforcing the law, but for upholding the Rule of Law. We are responsible for protecting civil rights and pursuing justice for all Americans.”

As prosecutors stand at the forefront of this pursuit of access to justice, community prosecution strategies incorporate a multi-dimensional approach.

First, this mission requires consistent engagement with the community. We’ll soon hear more about prosecutorial strategies to engage and collaborate with community members and community-based organizations in a variety of innovative ways.

And it is with this commitment that our office is working to ensure engagement advances culturally responsive approaches, including for communities that don’t speak or write English. Through our Language Access Program, we have partnered with 38 United States Attorneys’ Offices and 24 other Justice Department offices to translate public-facing materials, include webpages, complaint forms and more.

We’ve also launched the Access DOJ initiative, to make the Justice Department’s programs and services more efficient and accessible. And we lead the Federal Government Pro Bono Program, assisting federal prosecutors and government employees across the country to engage with communities by volunteering to provide pro bono legal help.

Prosecutors can also support access to justice by supporting access to counsel for the accused. A robust public defense function helps to ensure the integrity of convictions and that due process rights are protected – central elements to the pursuit of justice. Just last year, our office launched a Public Defense Resource Hub for professionals providing public defense services and related organizations. And we recently partnered with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to conduct a first-of-its-kind comprehensive review of access to counsel in federal pretrial facilities.

Prosecutors can further pursue equal access to justice through the development of and support for innovative approaches to ensuring justice. For example, our office is supporting leaders across the country who are moving away from the reliance on fines and fees to promote economic justice. We recently published a spotlight report to uplift promising practices across the country, including those lead by prosecutors, to reduce these economic burdens faced by low-income communities.

And over the last year, our office, led by my colleagues Jarvis Idowu, Jesse Bernstein and Lauren Lambert, has joined OPDAT to support the exchange of knowledge by organizing virtual sessions with Ukraine and U.S. prosecutors and experts from around the country to uplift a variety of innovative prosecutorial strategies.

Topics have included youth justice, trauma-informed victims and witness engagement, community-based alternatives and partnerships, diversion programs and specialty courts, bail and pretrial detention, restorative justice, data-driven strategies and working with internally displaced persons and the veteran community.

This week, we’re thrilled to learn more about the innovations driven by the King County Prosecutor's Office — like their focus on access to justice for those struggling with addiction through LEAD, a community-driven partnership to direct people engaged in low-level drug activity into evidence-based, intensive wrap-around services.

Finally, prosecutors pursue access to justice through efforts like this one today, to share best practices and engage with our partners at home and abroad. Our office proudly supports U.S. implementation of UN Sustainable Development Goal 16, focused on access to justice. We serve as the U.S. authority on access to justice internationally, like at the U.N. Crime Commission and the Cross Border Crime Forum, centering the importance of access to justice as we tackle complex cross-border criminal issues and pursue strengthened democracy and rule of law globally.

Prosecutors carry a heavy burden and awesome privilege to pursue public safety. They regularly stand with those experiencing our society’s worst violence, trauma and unimaginable harm. They lead the charge to safeguard the integrity of the criminal justice process, advance community collaboration, uphold civil rights, protect due process and pursue the promise of access to justice for all. And in Ukraine today, it is undeniable that this burden has only become more complex and difficult.

We’re impressed by the dedication of our colleagues, both here in Seattle and abroad in Ukraine to these principles. The Office for Access to Justice looks forward to continued collaboration as we stand shoulder to shoulder with you in this critical mission. Together, we can increase community trust and strengthen the rule of law. I’ll now turn it over to our moderator, and former King County Prosecuting Attorney, Dan Satterburg.