IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IT infrastructure monitoring market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $24.54 billion in 2023 to $25.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cost and operational efficiency, real-time insights, scaling of operations, performance optimization needs, increased dependency on digital infrastructure.

The IT infrastructure monitoring market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $31.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to data privacy and governance concerns, remote workforce monitoring, automation and orchestration, edge computing monitoring needs, focus on AIOps and AI-driven analytics.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions by companies is expected to propel the growth of the IT infrastructure monitoring market in the coming years. Cloud-based solutions refer to a cloud-based system, commonly termed 'cloud computing,' which is a phrase for anything that involves the internet-based delivery of hosted services. A cloud may be both public and private. Cloud computing is preferred by many companies as it allows for quick access to adaptable and affordable IT resources without requiring significant up-front hardware investments or time-consuming installation and maintenance and IT resources can swiftly scale up or down with the properties of cloud solutions to match business demands.

Key players in the market include CA Technologies, Splunk Inc., Nagios Enterprises LLC, AppDynamics Inc., ScienceLogic Inc., Spiceworks Inc., Datadog Inc., SevOne Inc., PagerDuty Inc., Zabbix LLC, LogicMonitor Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Pure Technologies Ltd., Centreon, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, SolarWinds Inc., Sumo Logic, Micro Focus, ManageEngine (Zoho Corp), Cisco Systems Inc., Dynatrace Inc., Pulseway, BMC Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, VMware Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., NetApp Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., NEC Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Infosys Limited.

Major companies operating in the IT infrastructure monitoring market are increasing their focus on introducing a connected and opinionated observability platform to gain a competitive edge in the market. A connected and opinionated observability platform refers to a comprehensive system that seamlessly integrates various components and takes a distinct stance on best practices for collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data.

1) By Types: Bundled Software, Individual Software

2) By Deployment: Cloud It Infrastructure Monitoring, On-Premise It Infrastructure Monitoring

3) By Applications: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By End-User Vertical: Public Sector, IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Transportation, Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI), Aerospace And Defense, Other End-User Verticals

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Latin America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

IT infrastructure monitoring refers to the methodical gathering of data within a network, server, or application infrastructure. Alerts about unexpected downtime, network incursions and resource saturation are given using the collected data. They assist in ensuring availability and performance by providing information about the state of physical, virtual and cloud systems.

The IT Infrastructure Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on IT infrastructure monitoring market size, IT infrastructure monitoring market drivers and trends and IT infrastructure monitoring market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

