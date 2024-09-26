Global Investment Banking Trading Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Investment Banking Trading Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The investment banking trading services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $372.39 billion in 2023 to $404.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise of derivatives and structured products, regulatory changes post-financial crisis, market globalization and interconnectedness, introduction of algorithmic trading, emergence of electronic trading.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Investment Banking Trading Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The investment banking trading services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $574.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of high-frequency trading (HFT), market volatility and risk mitigation, augmented reality and virtual trading environments, increasing focus on derivatives trading, global expansion of financial markets.

Growth Driver Of The Investment Banking Trading Services Market

The growing number of cyber threats are expected to propel the growth of the investment banking trading services market going forward. Cyber threats refer to potential dangers or risks posed by malicious activities to damage data through a wide range of activities and tactics that target computer systems, networks, and digital information. Investment banking trading services handles large amounts of sensitive financial data prone to cyber threats and targeted by cybercriminals for seeking unauthorized access to confidential information.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Investment Banking Trading Services Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Bank of America Corporation, Barclays Bank PLC, Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, UBS Group AG, Wells Fargo & Company, HSBC Holdings PLC., BNP Paribas S.A, Societe Generale Group, ABN AMRO Bank N.V., AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., BofA Securities Inc., RBC Capital Markets, Mizuho Financial Group, Nomura Holdings Inc., The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, Macquarie Group Limited, Lazard Ltd., Rothschild & Co., Evercore Partners Inc., Jefferies Group LLC, Piper Jaffray Companies, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc., Truist Securities Inc., UniCredit SpA, VTB Capital plc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Investment Banking Trading Services Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the investment banking trading services market are innovating new products, such as account aggregator (AA) services, to sustain their position in the market. Account Aggregator (AA) services are a type of regulated entity service that helps individuals securely and digitally access and share information from one financial institution that they have an account with at any other regulated financial institution.

How Is The Global Investment Banking Trading Services Market Segmented?

1) By Service Type: Equity Underwriting And Debt Underwriting Services, Trading And Related Services, Financial Advisory, Other Service Types

2) By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, IT And Telecom, Retail And Consumer Goods, Media And Entertainment, Other Industry Vertical

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Investment Banking Trading Services Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Investment Banking Trading Services Market Definition

Investment banking and trading services refer to banking firm that provides various types of financial services, such as proprietary trading or trading securities for clients. It assists businesses in evaluating financial markets in order to raise funds and meet other business needs.

Investment Banking Trading Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global investment banking trading services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Investment Banking Trading Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on investment banking trading services market size, investment banking trading services market drivers and trends, investment banking trading services market major players and investment banking trading services market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

