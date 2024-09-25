Submit Release
Minister Solly Malatsi announces appointment of additional board members for Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, has today announced the appointment of additional board members for the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (USAASA) to reinforce the capacity of the board to function optimally and deliver on its mandate.

The three new boards members are:

  • Ms M Makobe,
  • Mr M Sadiki, and
  • Mr M Mnisi.

Mr. Mnisi will be the interim chairperson of the board.

"This is a dynamic group of qualified, ethical and capable South Africans representing the right balance of experience in the private sector and leadership in public service. Collectively they have demonstrated consistent professionalism throughout their careers. I’m confident that they are fit for purpose for the mission that lies ahead," said Minister Malatsi.

Minister Malatsi continued, "Their primary role is to work together with the acting CEO to immediately restore stability in the board, uphold the highest level of ethics, accountability and to efficiently delivery on USAASA’s mandate to connect every South African to opportunities in the digital age.”

The board must also prioritise the recruitment of a permanent CEO and fill all the other critical management positions to empower USAASA with the talent and expertise it urgently needs to succeed.

In addition, they will work together with the current board members to deliver the repurposing of the Universal Access Fund (USAF) into the Digital Development Fund as part of the GNU’s programme of rationalising state-owned entities.

Minister Malatsi wishes the board well on its tenure and looks forward to working together with the new leadership of USAASA.

