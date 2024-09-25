FEMA Releases New Resources to Help Communities Prioritize Inflation Reduction Act Projects, Implement Low-Carbon and Net-Zero Energy Solutions to Promote National Resilience

WASHINGTON -- During Climate Week NYC, FEMA held the Climate Resilient Infrastructure: Building a More Sustainable Future Summit with public, private and academic partners to discuss and examine resilient infrastructure challenges and innovative solutions to address the impacts of climate change.

During the event, the agency released new resource documents to provide comprehensive guidance on how communities can incorporate low-carbon and net-zero energy practices into FEMA-funded projects. These efforts support the agency’s strategic goal of leading the whole community in climate resilience.

“Investing in local infrastructure means putting aside money today to secure a brighter, more resilient tomorrow. Yet, many state, local, territorial governments and Tribal Nations lack the resources, time or expertise to identify financing mechanisms to invest in climate resilience,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “This new report serves as a critical resource to help communities invest in climate resilience, by identifying examples of how partnerships with the private sector can help break the cycle of response, recovery—rinse and repeat.”

The Biden-Harris Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act allows FEMA to provide financial assistance for costs associated with low-carbon construction materials and incentives that encourage low-carbon and net-zero energy projects. Signed by President Joseph R. Biden in 2022, the act marked a historic commitment to build a new clean energy economy and tackle the climate crisis.

It is crucial for communities to build infrastructure that is not only resilient but also sustainable. FEMA released three new resources. These include: 1) the Low-Carbon and Net-Zero Energy Overview for Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Assistance; 2) the FEMA Fact Sheet on Low-Carbon Materials Projects, and 3) FEMA Fact Sheet on Net-Zero Energy Projects.

Resource Highlights

Detailed Guidance : The documents offer in-depth information on the use of low-carbon materials like concrete, asphalt, steel and glass as well as the implementation of net-zero energy practices.

: The documents offer in-depth information on the use of low-carbon materials like concrete, asphalt, steel and glass as well as the implementation of net-zero energy practices. Eligibility and Reimbursement : Applicants can qualify for and receive reimbursement for costs associated with these sustainable practices.

: Applicants can qualify for and receive reimbursement for costs associated with these sustainable practices. Real-World Examples: A roadmap of practical examples of successful projects that have utilized low-carbon materials or net-zero energy is included.

FEMA may fund costs associated with low-carbon materials, even when the costs are higher than those for conventional materials, to help cut carbon pollution and build back cleaner and more resilient. These clean, climate-resilient considerations apply to five FEMA grant programs. These programs include the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, HMGP Post Fire, Pre-Disaster Mitigation, Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Public Assistance.

