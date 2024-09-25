Lane Restriction of WV 67, in Bethany, to Begin Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Page Content A portion of WV 67, Bethany Pike Road, between College Street and WV 88, in Bethany, will have a lane restriction, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, and Thursday, September 26, 2024, for tree trimming along power lines. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

