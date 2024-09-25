Harrison County road closures scheduled to begin Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Page Content There will be road closures on Greenbrier Drive, Washington Drive, Madison Drive, Pierce Drive, and Lincoln Drive from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday, September 25, 2024 through Wednesday, October 2, 2024, for paving work. Daytime operations only.



Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

