North Mountain Road, in Hardy County, to be Closed on Wednesday, September 25, 2024

North Mountain Road, County Route 5, at Round Tuit Lane, in Hardy County, will be closed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, to allow for the installation of pipe. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.

