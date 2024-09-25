Temporary Road Closure on Herold Road, (County Route 28), in Braxton County, beginning Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Page Content

The bridge on Herold Road (County Route 28), between Sutton and US 19 along Interstate 79 over Buffalo Creek (mile post 3.55), will be closed from 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2024, due to a replacement project.



Local traffic will be detoured south to US 19 and those north of the bridge will be detoured north on Herold Road, (County Route 28/2) and Herold Road (County Route 28/1) into Sutton. Please plan ahead for this temporary closure.​

