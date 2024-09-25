2AM Ricky Pursues GRAMMY® History with “Move”

Breaking Barriers: 2AM Ricky Sets Sights on GRAMMY® History as the First Black Trans Male Nominee While Using His Platform for LGBTQ+ Advocacy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2AM Ricky, the pioneering recording artist and global influencer making waves across the music industry, is poised for a historic moment with his latest single, "Move.” As he becomes eligible for GRAMMY® consideration, Ricky sets his sights on potentially being the first Black trans male artist to be nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance. This moment, however, is about much more than just music—it represents a monumental step toward increasing visibility for Black trans and queer artists in a historically underrepresented space.

Ricky’s dedication to advocacy doesn’t stop at his art. He has been honored as Pioneer of Culture at the Trans Life Awards, recognized as a Forbes BLK History Maker, and received the Community Honors Award from State Representative Park Cannon for his unwavering work in elevating marginalized voices. His ability to balance a rising career in music with activism shows his deep commitment to uplifting communities that are too often sidelined in mainstream narratives. In 2021, Ricky made headlines with "Whatchu On" (featuring CeCe Peniston) holding its place at the top of the LGBTQ+ music scene for weeks on end. Now, "Move" continues to resonate as a defining global anthem of representation in 2024. His story is one of persistence, growth, and undeniable talent, making his GRAMMY® journey not just a personal milestone but a transformative moment for pop culture.

Through his platform, Ricky has worked alongside leading non-profit organizations, such as Lambda Legal, HRC, GLAAD, and Borealis Philanthropy, using his influence as a tool for digital storytelling and activism. He’s dedicated to ensuring that voices from LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and other marginalized communities are heard, whether on national stages or through grassroots movements. His invitation to the White House Rising Leaders Summit further cemented his role as a significant figure in advancing LGBTQ+ health, education, and prevention initiatives.

Fans can expect more groundbreaking music from the genre-bending artist, including his highly anticipated single "Go Crazy," slated for release on November 4, 2024. Additionally, Ricky will be featured on "T4T," an upcoming collaboration with Neverending Nina that focuses on themes of intersectionality, visibility, and the power of community.

Upcoming shows and appearances include:

Thrive & Unwind: Mental Health Summit - September 30th (Atlanta, GA)

Virginia State University - October 4 (Richmond, VA)

The I Am Awards – October 5 (Washington, DC)

Nashville Black Pride – October 26 (Nashville, TN)

For more information on 2AM Ricky's GRAMMY® eligibility, visit www.2amricky.com/movefyc, or check out www.2amricky.com for music and updates.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ABOUT 2AM RICKY

2AM Ricky is an artist and global influencer whose music and advocacy work have made significant impacts on the music industry and beyond. Known for using his platform to amplify marginally perceived voices, Ricky's music reflects his passion for representation, social justice, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for queer artists in the music industry. Ricky's record-breaking achievements range from theme songs for Tyler Perry Studios to collaborating on hits with legendary artists such as CeCe Peniston.

2AM Ricky's Grammy For Your Consideration: A Historic Moment for Black Trans Visibility

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.