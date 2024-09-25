WEBTOON SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. - WBTN

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 4, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (“Webtoon” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: WBTN), if they purchased the Company’s shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s registration statement issued in connection with its June 2024 initial public offering (“IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.



What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Webtoon as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-wbtn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 4, 2024 .

About the Lawsuit

Webtoon and certain of its executives and others are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the “Offering Documents”), violating federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2024, the Company announced its financial results for 2Q 2024, disclosing total revenue growth of only 0.1% and that advertising revenue had declined 3.6%, that IP adaptations revenue had declined 3.7%, and that its quarterly net loss was $76.6 million. Further, the Company also disclosed a quarterly net loss of $76.6 million, and that its revenue and revenue growth had been “offset by the Company’s significant exposure to weaker foreign currencies.”

On this news, shares of Webtoon fell by more than 38%, and by the commencement of the lawsuit, the Company’s stock has traded as low as $12.45 per share, a more than 40% decline from the $21.00 per share IPO price.

The case is Brookman v. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-07553.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

Legal Disclaimer:

