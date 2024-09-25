Declaration Secured for Tropical Storm Debby Impacts

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that President Biden has approved her request for a Major Disaster Declaration to provide federal assistance to communities impacted by Tropical Storm Debby on August 8-10. This declaration allows for federal financial assistance to support public infrastructure reconstruction efforts in Allegany, Broome, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Ontario, Steuben, St. Lawrence and Yates counties.

“The effects of Tropical Storm Debby caused extreme damage across parts of New York last month, and I'm thankful President Biden has approved my request for a Major Disaster Declaration,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration will continue to work with FEMA to ensure those affected receive the critical funding they need to begin the recovery and rebuilding process.”

A Major Disaster Declaration secures financial assistance from the federal government, primarily through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, and provides funding to local governments and eligible non-profits for debris removal, protective measures, and repairs to buildings and infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water and wastewater treatment facilities, critical infrastructure sites, schools, parks and other facilities.

As part of the declaration, New York was also granted access to FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Programs. Following a Presidential disaster declaration, FEMA provides funding for states to administer grant programs supporting local hazard mitigation planning and long-term hazard mitigation measures to reduce the loss of life and to improve property damaged by natural disasters. Local governments and certain non-profits that perform government-like functions are eligible to apply for these grants. All counties in the State will have the ability to apply for this funding. More information will become available in the coming months.

In advance of the storm, Governor Hochul directed State agencies to ready emergency response assets and stay in real-time communication with local governments to monitor weather impacts and respond to requests for assistance. After the storms, Governor Kathy Hochul announced grants of up to $50,000 to be available to eligible homeowners in Allegany, Delaware, Franklin, Steuben and St. Lawrence Counties to address health and safety-related repairs not covered by insurance or other disaster relief programs.

Representative Nick Langworthy said, “Seeing the damage up close in some of the hardest hit areas, it became clear how essential federal assistance was for these communities to recover, and I was proud to be a vocal advocate for the Southern Tier throughout this process. With homes, businesses, and key infrastructure severely impacted, this Major Disaster Declaration will allow people to rebuild their lives. Now that this assistance is in place, we can focus on helping our neighbors get back on their feet after such a devastating storm.”