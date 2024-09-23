Prime Minister Golob: “What we are witnessing in Gaza exceeds even the most terrible imagination”

SLOVENIA, September 23 - The Save the Children organisation helps children stay safe, healthy, educated and thus change their future for the better. Before the start of the event, Prime Minister Golob and Mrs. Tina Gaber met with the Chief Executive Officer of the Save the Children organisation, Inger Ashing, and with the Queen of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Rania al Abdullah.

In his introductory speech, Prime Minister Golob expressed the honour of participating in such an event and thanked its organisers, supporters and everyone else who in any way helps the children in Gaza and the West Bank. "What we are witnessing in Gaza is something that exceeds even the most terrible imagination," said the Prime Minister and added, “Since when has it been normal for children to become military targets? Since when has it been normal for schools and humanitarian workers to become military targets? This is something that must be stopped immediately, as it is a very dangerous precedent, not only for Palestine, but for peace and stability around the world.”

The Prime Minister added that this effort for the peace and safety of children was something that needed to be done for the sake of our children's future. "As a father, I know that there is no other way than to strive for support at both levels, political as well as humanitarian. I want to commend the UNRWA and all other UN agencies for the extraordinary work they have been doing, for their sacrifice despite the loss of human lives among their staff," said the Prime Minister, adding that they could count on us. "Even at the European level, we will strive for the recognition of your work and for providing support also in the future. Taking a small step is also what Slovenia is doing on the ground," he said. Over the years, Slovenia has participated in the rehabilitation of more than 200 children from Gaza and the West Bank. Some of them lost their lives in the latest aggression against Gaza, but this does not stop our efforts for the future, said the Prime Minister. "In October, the next group of children is coming to Slovenia together with their parents, because we want to show that we will try to do what we can." Prime Minister Golob also added that, in his speech at the UN General Assembly on Friday, he would convey to world leaders the message of the Palestinian children from who joined via video link from a West Bank refugee camp.



Queen Rania of Jordan spoke about the victims among children in Gaza and the West Bank, pointing out that they are being deprived of their childhood as they suffer and are forced to live as adults. But adults have failed to provide care to the children of Gaza. Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris stressed that Ireland would stand by Palestine until a two-state solution has been recognised. In a very emotional address, Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Mustafa, thanked the Slovenian and Irish Prime Ministers for all their support, with the hope that these efforts would contribute to the soonest possible peace for the benefit of children in Gaza and the West Bank. He highlighted the atrocities committed in Gaza and asked what the children of Gaza could say to the international community.

Prime Minister Golob started the day by participating in an event focusing on the financing of nuclear energy. The event brought together heads of state, ministers, leaders on nuclear energy and the finance and energy sectors with the aim of finding solutions for reducing the carbon footprint. The opening address was given by Mr. John Podesta, senior advisor to US President Joe Biden for clean energy, who emphasised that climate change was ahead of us and that we should think about a combination of all forms of energy that would contribute to reducing its consequences. He pointed to nuclear energy, which, in his words, is "clean and reliable”.

In his speech, Prime Minister Golob stressed that the only problem that needs to be solved was that of financing. Financial markets must adapt and develop new financial instruments to make nuclear energy competitive with other CO2-free energy sources. “I am glad that we are discussing the financing of nuclear energy production. It is not just a question of whether to opt for renewable energy sources or nuclear energy. We should choose both, but they have to be competitive when it comes to costs," said the Prime Minister. He also added that we should not delay in taking action but should act decisively and collectively. Nuclear energy is a realistic and sustainable source of power for the future.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Golob met with UN Secretary General António Guterres at a bilateral meeting.

The Prime Minister's speech at the Save the Children event

Dear leaders, excellencies, dear friends. But above all, children from all over Gaza and the West Bank.

I'm honoured and humbled to be here at Save the Children event. I would like to thank the organizers, supporters and everyone else who is in each and every way helping the children of Gaza and the West Bank to try and reach out for normalcy in their lives.

What we're witnessing in Gaza is something that goes beyond even the wildest imagination, in the wrong way. And I will not try to recite what Simon has very nicely put out. But I would just say, when was it that it became normal that children are valid military targets? When was it that schools became valid military targets, and humanitarian workers. This is something which has to be stopped immediately, because it sets a very dangerous precedent, not just for Palestine, unfortunately, but for all of the world's peace and stability.

This is something that we need to do, not just because we want to help Palestine and Palestinian people, but this is something that we are obliged to do because of the future of our children as well. At this stage, it's not just Palestinian children who are going to suffer. Sooner or later, it's going to be the case of our own children. Sometimes, as a politician, I feel practically all of our calls and urging dissipate because others, for whatever reason, are not following.

As a father, I know there is no other way than to push for support at both levels, at the political level, and also at the humanitarian level. And here I would like to also commend UNRWA and all the other UN agencies for the tremendous work they are doing, for their sacrifices and for the losses of human life among their personnel. And as I said many times, you can count on us. You have my commitment.

Even at the European level, we will push forward, push forward for the recognition of your work and also for support for future work. Taking a small step is also what Slovenia is doing on the ground. Roughly 15 years ago, the Let Them Dream Foundation was founded in Ljubljana, focusing on the rehabilitation of children from Gaza and the West Bank. Throughout the years, more than 200 kids were rehabilitated, some of them, unfortunately, already lost their lives in the latest aggression on Gaza, but that doesn't stop our efforts for the future.

In October, the next group is coming to Slovenia together with their parents, because we want to show that no matter what the politicians are saying, we can do more for each individual because each life counts. It doesn't matter whether it's one life that we can assist with or hundreds and thousands. We need to do what we can. And with this, I would like to conclude. I will not talk too long.

I want to listen to what the children have to say to us today. And I think that the children's vision is what will be our guidance. And let me reassure you that when I give my speech on Friday at the UN General Assembly, I will do my best to include all of your visions in what our message together, our joint message to the world leaders, will be.

Thank you.

The Prime Minister's speech at the event on nuclear energy

Excellencies, dear colleagues.

The climate crisis is here. In my home country, a small, beautiful country nestled on the slopes, the southern slopes of the Alps, we thought we were safe. Climate change is something that happens to others, but over the last two years first we faced firestorms of proportions we've never seen. And last year, catastrophic floods hit our country. A third of the country was under water.

The message is clear - we cannot stop. We need to act decisively and collectively in order to get our economy carbon free. The first step is, this has to be done by the energy sector. We cannot think about a carbon-free economy unless we have totally carbon-free energy production. That is one message that we should never forget.

The civilian nuclear industry has really gained momentum in the last couple of years, especially in Europe, after the adoption of the regulation by European parliament. Nuclear energy became a viable, sustainable source for the future. The European Energy Research Alliance of the EU Member States is growing by day, and now more than half of them, half of us have become allies and more are joining, meaning that what we've taken the first step. Even though the former president of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Yukiya Amano, was saying that nuclear is all about politics, I would say - and I'm an engineer by profession - It's also about engineering. And we engineers have to do our share as well. We need to be able to build our projects on time and within budget. And we're not there yet. Let's be fair when we say this. If we want to get the economics right for the engineers, we will have to do our share.

Secondly, and I'm glad that the roundtable talks about the financing. We need to solve the riddle of the economics of nuclear energy. It is not about whether we choose renewable or nuclear. We need to choose both, but they have to be competitive when it comes to pricing. At the moment, they are not. Why? It's very easy and simple. And I worked for an energy company and we invested in renewables in the past, and all of the financial instruments are about the time span, the lifespan of renewables, which is around 15 years, but 15 years of financing will not solve the issue of civilian nuclear energy. It cannot. So we need to come up with new financial instruments.

Let's try to be illustrative. It's like investing in stocks - that's renewables - and investing in long-term bonds - that's nuclear. And we need them both as a society. We need them both as a power sector. But we have to adopt the financial instruments. And that's why the financial industry is so important to get on board, so it recognizes the advantages of both sectors of renewables, because we can build them quickly, nuclear where we can build them, not so quickly, but the price is going to be stable for the next 60 years. And that's the major advantage to the industry and to society.

Let me just refer briefly what we are doing in Slovenia. We already have an operating nuclear reactor, a Westinghouse reactor. We extended its life span for another 20 years, so now it's going to have run for 60 years. We are also looking into options of further extension, but we are already planning a new nuclear unit of around 1.1 GW. In order to get there, of course, we understand that public acceptance is crucial, and for that reason, we already instigated the motion for a public referendum, which is going to take place this November. And at the moment public acceptance, when we look at the polling, is higher than 60%.

And that really shows the momentum of nuclear energy that is embraced among the public, not just among politicians. I believe there is, I would call it, a window of opportunity for the nuclear industry, for its renaissance. It's going to last maybe 5 or 7 years. No more. Let's use it correctly.

Thank you.