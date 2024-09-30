LendVer Names its 2024 Best Self-Employed Tax Credit (SETC) Tax Firm

The reputable and free database of vetted best business lenders and best business service providers announces industry leader in self-employed tax credits.

WILTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted best business lenders and best business service providers has finalized its review process for its 2024 Best Self-Employed Tax Credit (SETC) Tax Firm and has selected Chicago, IL based IRSplus.

LendVer is extremely selective about the best business lenders and best business service providers it chooses to feature on its site and is highly focused on recommending quality over quantity. LendVer's website touts an extensive review process, and states it is committed to only featuring the absolute best firms. A few reasons that highlight LendVer's choice for its 2024 Best SETC Tax Firm are as follows:

- IRSplus guarantees in writing that its clients will never have to pay for a mistake it makes and backs its work 100% with insurance from AA+ and A++ insurers.

- IRSplus offers a simple and fast online process that is facilitated by in-house licensed tax professionals that are experts in the SETC and FFCRA tax code.

- IRSplus was founded in 2017 and has had a strong focus on compliance and making sure its clients are fully protected and satisfied.

- IRSplus does not charge upfront fees, and offers a ‘Pay After’ fee option to only pay after receiving an SETC incentive check.

- IRSplus has helped thousands of business owners obtain millions of dollars in tax credits, and has the positive reviews to prove it.

- IRSplus offers an SETC referral program to expand access to self-employed business owners that may benefit from the SETC, but potential partners are required to go through an interview process to preserve the integrity of its organization and the SETC program.

LendVer's featured SETC tax firm offers a streamlined, low documentation process that enables self-employed business owners to file for the SETC in as little as 48 hours. Additionally, IRSplus has all the tools, compliance, and technology to help self-employed business owners including gig workers, freelancers, and 1099 income earners, access up to $32,220 offered under the SETC program.

LendVer has crafted a detailed review of IRSplus on its site but recommends you always consult your licensed professionals, financial and tax advisors, and legal counsel before making any decision that may affect you or your business.

LendVer is pleased to be featuring IRSplus as the 2024 Best SETC Tax Firm and those interested in learning more about accessing up to $32,220 through the SETC program can do so by visiting: https://www.lendver.com/reviews/irsplus-reviews/.

ABOUT LENDVER

LendVer was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders and Service Providers for business owners and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers and business owners can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders and service providers, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders and service providers should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to navigate through tedious pop-up ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process and Best Lenders and Service Providers are selected on a merit basis. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in financing searches, and provide the tools to Borrow Confidently™.

ABOUT IRSPLUS

IRSplus is a tax advisory firm that offers a complete range of financial, tax, accounting, and assurance services to its clients. The company was founded in 2017 and works with private, public, and nonprofit companies and social sector organizations at all stages of their business lifecycle. Presently, IRSplus has a mission to help every qualified business and individual in the United States receive their tax credit refund incentives, most notably through the Self-Employed Tax Credit (SETC) program. IRSplus maintains multiple professional affiliations, has a 100% guaranteed policy, and features dozens of favorable video reviews on its website from real customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.