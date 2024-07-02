ADB Retains India Economic Growth Forecast at 7% for FY2024, 7.2% for FY2025

NEW DELHI, INDIA (25 September 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts that India’s economic growth will remain robust, with gross domestic product (GDP) expected to increase by 7.0% in fiscal year (FY) 2024 (ending 31 March 2025) and 7.2% in FY2025.

These projections are part of ADB’s Asian Development Outlook (ADO) September 2024, which was released today. The forecasts are consistent with the ADO report from April.

“India’s economy has shown remarkable resilience in the face of global geopolitical challenges and is poised for steady growth,” said ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka. “Agricultural improvements will enhance rural spending, which will complement the effects of robust performance of the industry and services sectors.”

The report highlights that an above-average monsoon in most parts of the country will lead to strong agricultural growth, enhancing the rural economy in FY2024. It maintains a positive outlook for the industry and services sectors, private investment, and urban consumption for FY2024 and FY2025. Additionally, a new government policy offering employment-linked incentives to workers and firms could increase labor demand and support job creation starting in FY2025.

With the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts, central government debt is projected to decrease from 58.2% of GDP in FY2023 to 56.8% in FY2024. The general government deficit, which includes state governments, is expected to fall below 8% of GDP in FY2024.

Consumer inflation is anticipated to rise to 4.7% in FY2024 due to elevated food prices, despite higher agriculture output expectations. This has prevented India’s central bank from adopting a more accommodative monetary policy. If improved agricultural supply leads to moderating food price increases, the central bank may begin lowering policy rates in FY2024, enhancing prospects for credit expansion. India’s current account deficit is forecast to be 1.0% of GDP in FY2024 and 1.2% in FY2025, down from the previous forecast of 1.7% for both years, due to better exports, lower imports, and strong remittance inflows.

Near-term growth risks include geopolitical shocks that could disrupt global supply chains and commodity prices, as well as weather-related risks to agricultural output. The outlook is based on the central government achieving its capital expenditure target in FY2024.

These risks may be offset by higher foreign direct investment, which could support growth and investment, particularly in manufacturing. Additionally, improvements in the supply of agricultural products may reduce food prices, potentially lowering consumer inflation below the forecast.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.