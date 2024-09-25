9/24/24 – KAULUNANI PARTNERS GATHER TO CELEBRATE COMMUNITY FORESTRY

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

KAULUNANI PARTNERS GATHER TO CELEBRATE COMMUNITY FORESTRY

(HONOLULU) – Community forestry efforts brought the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) Kaulunani program together with partnering educators, nonprofits, agency representatives, cultural practitioners and students at the UH West Oʻahu campus for an empowering, role-celebrating event.

The September 20 occasion started with gentle and cooling nāulu rains and an ānuenue (rainbow) that arched over the space just as people were arriving, setting the stage for a special time. The multi-generational group representing multifaceted programs across the state were in attendance to strengthen each other’s roles in this space, learn from each other, deepen their relationship to ‘āina, and have fun. Participants shared their passion for trees, communities and the environment through art, culture, sustainable practices, and lessons learned in their work.

“Today is about celebrating our partners and the amazing work that they’re doing around growing trees, growing canopy, but also growing the wellbeing of our communities together,” said Heather McMillen, Kaulunani’s program coordinator.

Topics covered at the event included project purpose and evaluation, nurturing partnerships, ritualizing tree planting and care and preventing the spread of invasive species. Artists and cultural practitioners included Nalu Andrade, Emma Broderick and Jesse Mikasobe-Kealiinohomoku, who shared their skills with bamboo stamping (ʻOhe kāpala), weaving (Ulana), and coconut shell cup (ʻApu) making.

“This gathering of many different folks with plenty mana (power) and responsibility is really special,” said Mikasobe-Kealiinohomoku. He explained that this ʻaha (meeting) is not a conference but more a place to come together and be present. “It’s a time to be vulnerable, a time to share your work. It’s a time to also learn and listen.”

Kaulunani’s purpose is to support community collaboration in efforts to establish, manage and protect trees, forests and green spaces across Hawaiʻi. This event was an example of how it’s about much more. McMillen added, “This work is not only about trees. We think about trees as an entry point, not an end point. It’s an entry point to be able to engage around issues of community well-being, education, transportation, health and culture.”

