Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Commander Royal Canadian Navy Vice Adm. Angus Topshee

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Vice Adm. Angus Topshee, Commander, Royal Canadian Navy for a formal bilateral engagement during the Inter-American Naval Conference, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, today.

The two leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen their naval partnership and operations in the Arctic and the Indo-Pacific and expressed their shared commitment to continental security, and to working in collaboration with regional and international Allies and partners to uphold the rules-based international order.

During their meeting Franchetti applauded Topshee for the Canadian Navy’s Arctic shipbuilding program and its expanded capabilities in Anti-submarine warfare, and reinforced the importance of multilateral cooperation with Arctic countries.

The leaders also discussed Franchetti’s recently released strategic guidance – the Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy – and how the changing character of war requires maritime officers to think, act, and operate differently. They stressed the need to operationally integrate the use of robotic and autonomous systems for missions such as maritime domain awareness, and the role of Information Warfare domain in command-and-control centers.

The Heads of Navy shared their initiatives to recruit and retain talent and said they look forward to future opportunities for their navies to train, exercise and operate together.