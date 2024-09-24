Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus

CANADA, September 24 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, on the margins of the 79th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

Prime Minister Trudeau commended Chief Adviser Yunus for his strong leadership during a critical period in Bangladesh’s history. The two discussed the outcomes of the Summit of the Future and the importance of accelerating progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The Prime Minister and the Chief Adviser discussed the political situation in Bangladesh, including ongoing progress toward implementing digital reforms, tackling corruption, and improving the transparency and accountability of democratic institutions. The leaders agreed on the importance of empowering youth to ensure a fairer future for every generation.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Chief Adviser Yunus highlighted the strong friendship between Canada and Bangladesh, which is rooted in deep people-to-people ties. The two agreed to expand co-operation and to remain in close and regular contact.