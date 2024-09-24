Statement by the Prime Minister on the passing of the Honourable Francis Fox

CANADA, September 24 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the passing of the Honourable Francis Fox:

“It is with sadness that I learned today of the passing of the Honourable Francis Fox, former senator and Member of Parliament for Blainville—Deux-Montagnes.

“Francis dedicated his career to serving Canadians. A lawyer by profession, he was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 1972. Over the next 12 years, he tirelessly advocated for his constituents, his community, and for Canadians across the country.

“When my father was Prime Minister, Francis served as Solicitor General of Canada, Minister of Communications, and Secretary of State for Canada. His contributions included introducing the landmark Access to Information Act and overseeing the creation of Telefilm Canada, which continues to promote and foster Canadian talent in film and media.

“In recognition of his leadership, he was appointed to the Senate in 2005, where he worked on behalf of Canadians until his retirement.

“Francis left an indelible mark on Canadian politics. Today, we remember him and the legacy he leaves behind. On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my condolences to his family and friends.”