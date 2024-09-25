First Lady Bonita Mitchell Launches New CD and Video Release: 'Let This Mind Be In Me'

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Lady Bonita Mitchell, a celebrated voice in inspirational music, announces the official premiere of her powerful new single and video, "Let This Mind Be In Me." Set to debut during Suicide Prevention Month, "Let This Mind Be in Me" resonates deeply at a time when mental health awareness and community support are more crucial than ever in America. The single premieres on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 on major music digital outlets via CTE/The Orchard by Sony.Bonita shared this about this special project, "There is a mental health crisis in our churches, families, and the world. We want to encourage churches, community leaders, and mental health advocates to incorporate 'Let This Mind Be In Me' which is Philippians 2:5 into their mental health initiatives, counseling programs, and community events." Bonita's prayer is that her music will be a beacon of hope, guiding individuals struggling with mental health issues toward healing and support through embracing the mind of Christ."This song is very dear to me. It is one of the soundtracks from my book 'The First Lady: The Process to My Purpose, Believe Don't Give Up'. Being a pastor's wife, it was inspired during a season when my marriage was in jeopardy, I had to have faith and trust in God like never before," says Bonita Mitchell. "Pastors and wives, families, and communities are hurting. It's my prayer that this song will challenge people to submit to the mind of Christ allowing them to be broken free from the bondage and childhood trauma that they are experiencing. The movement is inviting people to submit to the mind of Christ so that we can embrace the power He's given us when we are led, guided, and directed by His powerful Holy Spirit. I want to encourage people to see that they can heal from their emotional pain, and with time and support, they can transform their minds and their life experience for the better and be a part of the solution for healing our churches, families, and our nation."In addition to its release during Suicide Prevention Month, First Lady Bonita Mitchell's song is a powerful resource for people looking to provide support and encouragement to those battling mental health challenges. "Let This Mind Be in Me" debuts on CTE/The Orchard by Sony on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and all major digital music outlets on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.Listen to "Let This Mind Be In Me" here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.