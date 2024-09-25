CBP officers seize $675K worth of cocaine at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at approximately $675,850 hidden within a 2015 Chevrolet.

“Our CBP officers’ unwavering diligence and dedication to keep our borders secure produced this significant seizure and our communities are safer for their efforts,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing 50.61 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 21-year-old female United States citizen who resides in Dallas, Texas, attempted entry into the United States driving a 2015 Chevrolet. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection system (NII), CBP officers discovered 22 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 50.61 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The estimated street value of the cocaine from the seizure is approximately $675,850.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.